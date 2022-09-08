North Dakota’s sandhill crane season opens Sept. 17 and runs through Nov. 13. Limits are three daily and nine in possession in unit 1 (west of U.S. Highway 281), and two daily and six in possession in unit 2 (east of U.S. Highway 281). Shooting hours are a half-hour before sunrise to 2 p.m. each day.

