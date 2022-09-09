ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas volleyball stays hot against Wichita State

By Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUmWU_0hnuWVHg00

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas volleyball hosted in-state rival Wichita State on Thursday, taking down the Shockers in straight sets, 3-0.

The Jayhawks came into the game on a tear. They won all seven games to start the season. Kansas has only lost two sets so far.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady led the Jayhawks with 13 kills. Closely behind her was Caroline Bien with 11. Libero Kennedy Faris provided 17 digs and Bryn McGehe added 14.

Kansas’ next match will be with UNLV at home on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

KU’s Bryant named Big 12 defensive player of the week

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week on Monday. The honor comes after Bryant sealed KU’s Big 12 road win over West Virginia with an 86-yard pick-six to end the game. It was Bryant’s second time returning an interception for a touchdown. Both returns came in […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansans Placing Bets on NFL Games

Sports wagering only became legal in Kansas two weeks ago, but that hasn’t stopped Kansans from going ‘all in’. Over the first weekend there were over 130,000 new sports wagering users across the state. Chiefs fans are hoping for some ‘Mahomes Magic to come their way on bets. “I can not only win myself some […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
KSNT News

Kansas football wins second straight

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KSNT)- Kansas football moved to 2-0 with an overtime win against West Virginia on Saturday. The Jayhawks took down the Mountaineers in a game that saw many highs and lows for both teams. KU won 55-42. KU ended the game with a pick-six from Ja’Cobee Bryant. It’s the first 2-0 start for […]
LAWRENCE, KS
kscbnews.net

Redskins Rout Wichita South for First Win

The Liberal soccer team wrapped up the Wichita South Titan Classic with a win over Wichita South Saturday. Liberal won in a 10-0 mercy rule. Seth Michel had two goals and two assists. Johnny Young had two goals. George Tejeda had one goal and one assist. Alejandro Gutierrez, Isaac Valles, Jonny Rios, Erick Garcia, Isrrael Gonzalez, Josh Garcia, Manny Ortuno, Aaron Duque, and Joseph Salazar added goals. Goal keeper Gael Ruvalcaba shut out the Titans.
LIBERAL, KS
WIBW

Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wichita State#Volleyball#Jayhawks#Unlv#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

K-Nation (09/11/22)

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- The third episode of K-Nation aired on 27 News Sunday night. This week’s show broke down big wins on the football field for both KU and K-State. Additionally, the sports team discussed Joe Dooley’s return to KU and showed highlights of soccer and volleyball games from both the Jayhawks and Wildcats. This […]
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Washburn Volleyball defeats Fort Hays Tigers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University volleyball team defeated the Fort Hays Tigers 3 sets to 1 Friday night in Lee Arena. The 2022 Washburn Volleyball team is 9-0 on the season and currently holds a No. 2 national ranking in the AVCA Top-25 poll. The Washburn Volleyball team was runner-up in the 2021 national […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Football Frenzy (9/9/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 2 of high school football, including Hayden’s win over Silver Lake in 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekTOPEKA-HAYDEN 43SILVER LAKE 10 SEAMAN 70KC TURNER 0 WASHBURN RURAL 28DE SOTO 21 LIBERAL 53EMPORIA 0 DODGE CITY 21JUNCTION CITY 42 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 46LANSING 23 WAMEGO 34MARYSVILLE 7 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

1,280 lb. pumpkin sets new record at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON (KSNT) – A new record has been set at the Kansas State Fair with the weighing of an excessively large piece of produce. A massive pumpkin weighing in at 1,280 lbs. has set a new record with the Kansas State Fair. It broke the previous record of 1,127 lbs. that was set in 2021. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Washburn football picks up win at Central Missouri

WARRENSBURG, MO. (KSNT) – Linebacker Grant Bruner’s impressive defensive performance led Washburn to a win in its first road game. Washburn beat Central Missouri 40-32 on Thursday. Central Missouri scored first with a touchdown run on the opening drive, to put the Mules up 7-0. The Ichabods responded later in the first with a touchdown […]
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSNT News

Highland Park football star reopens his recruitment

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highland Park star football player Tre Richardson announced he is reopening his recruitment, he said on Twitter Thursday. Richardson had previously committed to New Mexico State. “I made the decision because I felt like I didn’t get to fully experience of being recruited and I rushed it. So ima take what I […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn football prepares for first road trip

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods are ready to play against another new head coach on another Thursday night game. Washburn is on the road against Central Missouri. The first week jitters are out of the way, so coaches have seen how their players handle game time. They know exactly what to focus on in practice. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy