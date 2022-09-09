Kansas volleyball stays hot against Wichita State

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas volleyball hosted in-state rival Wichita State on Thursday, taking down the Shockers in straight sets, 3-0.

The Jayhawks came into the game on a tear. They won all seven games to start the season. Kansas has only lost two sets so far.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady led the Jayhawks with 13 kills. Closely behind her was Caroline Bien with 11. Libero Kennedy Faris provided 17 digs and Bryn McGehe added 14.

Kansas’ next match will be with UNLV at home on Friday.

