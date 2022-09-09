SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index Sunday before taking part in outdoor activities. As of noon, the air quality is in the “Unhealth for all groups” range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the “very unhealth” range.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO