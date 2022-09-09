Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria remembers victims of 9/11 terrorists
Santa Maria firefighters conducted simple ceremonies Sunday morning at each city fire station to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Arlington, Virginia. They were among similar ceremonies conducted that morning at the Lompoc Fire Department headquarters station and at each of...
Lompoc Record
Linda Michoacana in Santa Maria, Lompoc offers original artisan popsicle flavors
Martha Torres has lived in Santa Maria since 1992. Neither she or her husband speak English, but they own three artisanal popsicle and ice cream stores called Linda Michoacana that delight thousands with over 50 colorful and almost unimaginable fresh fruit flavors. They established their first store in Santa Maria...
Lompoc Record
From the Vault: September 12 special edition of the Santa Maria Times
The world watched in shock as images of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks filled television screens across the globe in 2001. Major newspaper publications produced afternoon extra editions for the first time in decades, and papers of all sizes brought news, images and perspectives on the attacks to America's doorsteps.
Lompoc Record
Boutique resort in Vandenberg Village eyes December soft opening
Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jasaolski at dave@vcscafe.com. Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg...
Lompoc Record
Annual Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive set for Sept. 17
In response to the supply shortage in Santa Barbara County, Coldwell Banker Select Realty of Lompoc will host its second Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive on Saturday, Sept. 17. A Vitalant bloodmobile will set up at 129 W. Central Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule at appointment,...
Lompoc Record
Roses & Raspberries: Free swim day, Diablo extension, teachers earn kudos
Weather was certainly the hot topic this week as the region sweltered under an epic heat wave, as were a trio of closely related topics: the electrical grid, power generation and energy consumption. Roses to the folks at Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY Inc. who presented last...
Lompoc Record
Palmers share commitment to making Santa Ynez Valley a better place
If ever there were a power couple in the volunteer world, it must be Lisa Bertero Palmer and Steve Palmer, the Santa Ynez Valley Volunteers of the Year for Community Enhancement. Together, they share service to one nonprofit. Individually, they sit on more than a dozen nonprofit boards. “My ethos...
Lompoc Record
Inmate death at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail being investigated by coroner's office
The Santa Barbara County coroner's office is investigating the death of an inmate who died alone in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday evening, according to officials. Kristina Marie Chermak, 35, was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday evening by a nurse distributing medication,...
Lompoc Record
Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship established by Cal Poly
The Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship, announced this week prior to Cal Poly's home football opener Saturday against San Diego, has been established to annually honor a Cal Poly football student-athlete who needs financial assistance to pursue his goals. Each year, a Cal Poly football student-athlete will be chosen by the...
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez fends off resilient Santa Maria in 21-0 win
Neither coach was too happy during Friday's football game between Santa Ynez and Santa Maria. Josh McClurg saw his Santa Ynez team come away with a 21-0 win over Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez's Saints then. McClurg's Pirates "made far too many mistakes on both sides of the ball" and struggled to put the Saints away. Santa Maria, meanwhile, committed two red zone turnovers en route to being shut out.
