What new restaurant is coming to Margaritaville?

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Exciting news for the Shreveport-Bossier area. A south Louisiana favorite is coming to Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City.

Margaritaville made a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon announcing that Drago's Seafood Restaurant will be opening a location in the resort.

Drago's, known best for its Charbroiled Oysters, will be serving up some Cajun cuisine in north Louisiana. Margaritaville said in their post, "Let's get spicy, Bossier City!"

Drago's opened its doors in 1969 in Metairie, Louisiana, with the mission to offer delicious seafood and a good time for guests at reasonable price. Almost 54 years later, Drago's has grown offering that same feel to six different locations across Louisiana and Mississippi.

Margaritaville will be Drago's seventh location.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

