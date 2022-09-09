Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Railroad Crossing Repairs in Obion County
Repairs are scheduled for two railroad crossings in Obion County. Mayor Steve Carr told Thunderbolt News that he has been contacted about work by officials with Canadian National Railroad. Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes while the repairs are ongoing at each location.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Relay Draws Hundreds To Downtown
Paris, Tenn.–Tammy Nielson and Cyd Travillian of First United Methodist Church serve fried bologna sandwiches at Saturday’s Henry County Relay for Life in downtown Paris. Michael Higgins was manning the grill for the church and grilling the bologna to order for everybody. Hundreds were on hand for the event, which included numerous food booths, games, cake walk, dancing to DJ Good News, and the Survivor’s lap. A survivor’s dinner was also held at First United Methodist Church. Debra Stoope of Relay said some 120 people were at the dinner this year. Relay officials said the evening was a definite success and Stoope said, “We hope and pray we can make the next one bigger and better.” (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
The Magic Of Nature On Display At Refuge
Springville, Tenn.–Ranger Joan Howe hands a Monarch butterfly to Ingrid Neulipp at Saturday’s “Monarchs, Bees and Pollinator Day” at the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge in Springville. After placing a sticker on the Monarch so it could be tracked, Howe released the butterfly to the wild and it stayed on Neulipp’s hand for several minutes before finally flying off. A large crowd was on hand for the program, which included speakers and tours. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
localmemphis.com
Tennessee Comptroller: Madison County commissioner violated state law by setting fees for officiating marriage ceremonies
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said it has turned over an investigation into the Madison County Clerk’s Office in Jackson, Tennessee to the District Attorney General for the 26th Judicial District, after finding a county commissioner would charge a fee to officiate marriage ceremonies. According...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Jackson Tn
Jackson is a quaint city roughly halfway between Memphis and Nashville. The town experienced a boom due to the railroad during the 19th century and, more recently, as a stopover destination for travellers driving between Nashville and Memphis. While Jackson might be significantly smaller in size and prominence than the...
radionwtn.com
Bobby Dan Parker
Mr. Bobby Dan Parker, 83, of Union City, passed away Sunday at his home. Memorial services will be conducted 7:00 Friday at First Church of God in Union City. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Hundreds Expected At Big Bass Bash At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley is set to take place September 17-18, 2022, at Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. A double points event featuring over $20,000 in prizes and contingencies, this tournament is set to be the first Association of Collegiate Anglers event of the new season. This means hundreds of the country’s best collegiate anglers will be traveling to Henry County and Paris to fish Kentucky Lake in search of one big bass to take home the overall tournament title and claim their share of the more than eighty prizes up for grabs.
radionwtn.com
HCHS Thanks First Responders At Patriot Day Program
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County High School Criminal Justice Club hosted the annual Patriot Day program on Friday at the high school and over 40 local first responders were on hand. Speakers were Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey and former deputy and school board member Rod Frey, who talked about their call to service for the country and community. The Madrigals opened the program with the National Anthem and Criminal Justice students shared facts about first responders affected during the September 11, 2001 attacks. A luncheon for the first responders was held after the program. In photo, Criminal Justice teacher Diane McCord welcomes everyone. (HCHS photo).
radionwtn.com
Betty Stogsdill
Mrs. Betty Stogsdill, 95, of Union City passed away Sunday at The Waters of Union City. Memorial visitation for Mrs. Stogsdill will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday.
wkms.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online obituaries Sept. 9, 2022
Robert Halton Banks Sr., 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Born Sept. 13, 1949, in Murray, he was the son of Robert Banks and June (Parker) Garland. He was a retired truck driver. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He...
Body of missing swimmer recovered at Billy Dunlop Park
Clarksville crews have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing at a local park on Saturday afternoon.
radionwtn.com
Huge Crowd Finish Eliza Fletcher’s Run In Huntingdon
Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Carroll County court square was packed early this morning as a huge number of people gathered to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run. Eliza was killed a week ago today in Memphis at 4:30 a.m. while jogging in Memphis. Organizer Scott Carter reminded everyone that even in the darkest of nights, light always wins out. (Photo provided by Brock Martin).
radionwtn.com
Singer/Songwriter Night Rocks Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–Discovery Park of America was jumping Friday night as Phillip Coleman, Rory Feek and Scotty Emerick performed at Singer/Songwriter Night. A large crowd was on hand for the performance, as well as the presentation by Master Gardeners at the Simmons Bank Ag Center about construction of Discovery Park’s new greenhouse. (Discovery Park photo).
radionwtn.com
McKenzie Man In Critical Condition After Accident
Henry, Tenn.–A McKenzie man was critically injured in Friday afternoon’s one-car crash near Henry. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has issued the preliminary report, which identifes the driver as Brian Travis, age 49. According to the report, Travis was eastbound on Hwy. 140 around 4:50 p.m. when he exited...
Press Release: Obion County Schools’ Director of Schools and Board Members Take Stand Against State’s New Retention Law
Obion County, TN- At the monthly Board Meeting on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi hits several cars in rampage, police pursuit across north Clarksville | VIDEOS
Update, 8 a.m. Sunday: Another video, contributed by reader Jake Thomas, shows the semi blowing through a traffic signal on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Update, 8:50 p.m.: Video shows the semi flying through an intersection in front of the Walmart on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Reader-contributed video by Gavin Terry shows the...
WSMV
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
1 Critically Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarkesville (Clarksville, TN)
Official reports from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville state that the eastbound lanes at mile marker 14.4 had been closed off owing to a major injury collision between a semi and a four-door sedan. The [..]
‘Felt like a slap in the face’: Clarksville woman not eligible for COVID Hazard Pay, retired weeks before deadline
City employees in Clarksville who worked through the worst of the pandemic are upset, after being left out of hazard pay because of a technical deadline.
