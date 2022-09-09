Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health
INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
Current Publishing
Enshrined: Stehr to be inducted into Indiana Broadcasters Pioneers Hall of Fame
John Stehr recalls a time when “Punky Brewster,” a 1980s sitcom, had a higher rating than WTHR-TV Channel 13 news. The retired news anchor also recalls that when he joined the station in 1995, Channel 13 built a team around him that skyrocketed WTHR to the No. 1 news station in Indianapolis.
Current Publishing
Carmel PorchFest keeps growing
The Failers have been part of Carmel PorchFest’s success since it started. “It’s hard to believe that it’s been nine years,” said Aaron Adelsperger, singer/guitarist of the Indianapolis-based band. “We love being a part of Carmel Porchfest, and always look forward to it. We’ll keep coming back until they get tired of us.”
WTHR
Fall Shred-it Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17
INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Coolest in 113 days
Indianapolis had a high of 67 degrees. It was 66 degrees back on May 22. It will still be a bit cool on Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s. This is a slightly cooler than average for the middle of September.
WISH-TV
Indy Jazz Fest 2022, Oct. 1 & 2
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Indy Jazz Fest is back in town at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park in Indianapolis for 2022. Indy Jazz Fest Festival director, David Allee joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the upcoming festival. Tickets can be purchased here. Learn more about the Indy...
WTHR
3 killed in 5 hours overnight in Indianapolis
Two other people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis. Lauren Kostiuk breaks down what happened and the latest on these investigation.
nomadlawyer.org
Noblesville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Noblesville, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Noblesville Indiana. There are many things to do in Noblesville Indiana. Located near Indianapolis, this city has a variety of amenities to offer. Regardless of your age or interests, you’ll be able to find things to do. From shopping to dining, this city has something for everyone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Current Publishing
BJ’s Wholesale Club to open at end of month
BJ’s Wholesale Club plans to open its Noblesville store at the end of the month. The membership warehouse club, which will be at 13210 Tegler Dr., will be the company’s first store in Indiana and will offer fresh foods, a full-service deli, grocery items, apparel, toys, electronics and more.
Current Publishing
RISE Fest set to rock for nonprofits
Among the goals for last year’s inaugural RISE Fest fundraiser was for the daylong music festival to become an annual event. So far, organizers seem poised to accomplish that objective. Conceived by local musicians as a way to combine live performances with fundraising, the second RISE Fest – featuring...
WISH-TV
Carmel baby to be featured in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
NEW YORK (WISH) — A Carmel resident is making his way to fame. He’ll be appearing in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17 for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. According to a release, the photo of Oliver was selected from more than...
WTHR
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces details of 'Ghosts of Christmas Eve' tour coming to Indianapolis this December
INDIANAPOLIS — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced their 60-city tour, which will be arriving in Indianapolis this December. Tickets for the concert "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased through Ticketmaster's website. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse concerts will take place Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m.
WISH-TV
Fishers celebrates opening of 146th and 131st street interchanges
FISHERS, Ind. — The City of Fishers opened its 146th and 131st street interchanges after more than a year of construction. “Here we are several years later with a quality of life improvement in our county that’s second to none and it does not happen without the relationships and the partnerships that exist here in our community today,” the mayor of Fishers Scott Fadness said.
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
readthereporter.com
Can you hear me now, Noblesville?
Pandemic masking highlights undiagnosed hearing loss. Across the nation and right here in Hamilton County, Beltone is seeing a rise in patients who did not know they were struggling with hearing loss. Many new Noblesville Beltone patients had thought they did not read lips or have hearing issues pre-COVID, but...
WISH-TV
1,400 people ready to race in Indy Ultimate 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is the media sponsor for the Indy Ultimate 2022 presented by Indiana Sports Corp. The first race kicked off at 8 a.m. with 100 people racing every five minutes. Brett Kramer, spokesperson for the Indiana Sports Corp, said 1,400 people have signed up to race.
WATCH: IFD rescues 2-year-old dog from pit
INDIANAPOLIS — A 2-year-old dog named Mansa is back with his family after getting rescued by Indianapolis firefighters. Mansa is an American Bully breed dog, who fell into a trench near his home. Mansa’s owners called 911 to get help and IFD responded. The trench was 12 feet...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
Inside Indiana Business
Krueger on Indianapolis’ Massive Medical Corridor Plan
A massive multi-billion-dollar medical corridor in downtown Indianapolis. How innovation at 16 Tech fits into the plan. 16 Tech Community Corp. President & CEO Emily Krueger had more.
