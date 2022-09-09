Read full article on original website
Jurors watch taped police interview in Halterman criminal homicide trial
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — 68-year-old Randy Halterman arrived at the Monroe County Courthouse for the second day of testimony at his criminal homicide trial. He's accused of killing Adam Schultz and shooting a woman in January of last year when they trespassed at his trash-filled home in Stroud Township. Neither...
Woman charged in deadly crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Honesdale faces homicide by vehicle and related charges after a deadly crash in Wayne County. Officials say 32-year-old Jade Stauffer hit a motorcycle driver head-on back in August. 32-year-old Gabriel Wagner, also from Honesdale, died in the crash. The District Attorney in...
Former councilman facing theft, forgery charges in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Former Carbondale City Councilman Joseph McDonald of Carbondale is accused of taking Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from Mr.B's Tobacco Shop. According to court papers, he then cashed the winning tickets at Mr. B's, Wegman's and Weis Market, totaling nearly $66,000. Investigators say McDonald admitted to the thefts,...
Release Revoked For Woman Indicted In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Police Officer: Prosecutor
Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the release of a woman who was involved in the June 19, 2020, crash that killed off-duty New Jersey Human Services Police Officer, Michael Luko Sr., authorities said. Taquaysha Bell, 30, of Trenton, had been indicted for vehicular homicide and assault by auto while DWI. On...
Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
Call for shooting or stabbing yields man with minor assault injuries in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in an incident that prompted a large response Sunday night. Officers were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Fourth street for a report of a shooting or stabbing, police said midday Monday. Police didn't find...
3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case
READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
Berks Detectives Charge Orwigsburg Man for Involvement into Settlement Scheme
An Orwigsburg man is facing charges for his involvement in a settlement scheme. According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, Berks County Detectives initiated an investigation into the theft of $120,000, owed to a law firm located in Harrisburg. This money was part of...
Holly Grim’s killer sentenced to life in prison without parole
Michael Horvath, 55, was sentenced Thursday in Monroe County Court to life in prison without parole for killing Lower Macungie Township resident Holly Grim. Monroe Assistant District Attorney Michael T. Rakaczewski said county President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington handed down the mandatory sentence on the first-degree felony criminal homicide charge of which Horvath was found guilty in June following a non-jury trial.
Man threatens to 'slice' ex over court testimony
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A mother set to testify against her son for allegedly assaulting her received threatening messages from the boy's father, police say. The mother called police on Jan. 4 to say she wouldn't be coming to a hearing later that day because it wasn't safe for her to do so, according to Bloomsburg Det. Melanie Beck. The woman was set to testify against her son, Juan Duque Jr., for allegedly assaulting her. ...
Texas man pulled over with 4 kilos of cocaine in pickup on I-78 in Williams Township, police say
A 35-year-old Texas man, who had 4 kilograms of cocaine in a pickup truck on Interstate 78, was arrested Friday morning after a traffic stop, Pennsylvania State Police report. Jorge Garza Jr., of Laredo, just before noon drove past a SHIELD Unit trooper from the state police Drug Law Enforcement Division of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, court papers say. Garza was in a silver 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup east on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township, police said.
Man dead after shooting in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting over the weekend in Luzerne County. Police say they responded to a call for shots fired early Saturday morning outside Leonardo's Club along Main Street in Kingston. 38-year-old Peter McCoy of Wilkes-Barre was hit. He later died at a...
Man sent to prison for deadly Dunmore shooting
DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Berks County is headed to prison after a shooting in Dunmore. Luigi Lorusso pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. According to police, Lorusso shot Tyler Sitar in the stomach in a home on William Street in July of 2021. Sitar died at the hospital.
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
Four charged in counterfeit money scheme at multiple Walmarts
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested four men who they say used and attempted to use counterfeit money at multiple Walmarts across Luzerne, and Lackawanna counties. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday officers were informed that four men, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls, 22, Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, […]
Man taken into custody after gunshots ring out in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after gunshots rang out in Allentown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of North Law Street shortly before noon, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Arriving officers saw...
Police: Woman leaves infants on sidewalk after shoplifting
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic. According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later […]
DA: Woman delivered heroin to man who later died of overdose
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman is charged in a deadly drug overdose in the Lehigh Valley. Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, and additional drug-related offenses, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. An...
Fourth Person Shot In Sunday Of Violence Across Reading: Police
A fourth person was shot during a day riddled with gun violence in Reading that also left one man dead and wounded two others, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 500 block of Franklin Street, and found Kimberly Collazo, 20, around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, Reading police said.
Homicide suspect arrested after nearly 11 years
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a suspect in a rape and murder case from 2011. Police say they have taken Rafael Enrique Gonzalez-Aguirre into custody almost 11 years after law enforcement says he sexually assaulted a victim and then murdered another. According to law enforcement, on October 8, 2011, around 6:30 a.m., […]
