Bloomsburg, Pa. — A mother set to testify against her son for allegedly assaulting her received threatening messages from the boy's father, police say. The mother called police on Jan. 4 to say she wouldn't be coming to a hearing later that day because it wasn't safe for her to do so, according to Bloomsburg Det. Melanie Beck. The woman was set to testify against her son, Juan Duque Jr., for allegedly assaulting her. ...

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO