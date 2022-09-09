ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Woman charged in deadly crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Honesdale faces homicide by vehicle and related charges after a deadly crash in Wayne County. Officials say 32-year-old Jade Stauffer hit a motorcycle driver head-on back in August. 32-year-old Gabriel Wagner, also from Honesdale, died in the crash. The District Attorney in...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
City
Saylorsburg, PA
WBRE

Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
KINGSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case

READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime
LehighValleyLive.com

Holly Grim’s killer sentenced to life in prison without parole

Michael Horvath, 55, was sentenced Thursday in Monroe County Court to life in prison without parole for killing Lower Macungie Township resident Holly Grim. Monroe Assistant District Attorney Michael T. Rakaczewski said county President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington handed down the mandatory sentence on the first-degree felony criminal homicide charge of which Horvath was found guilty in June following a non-jury trial.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man threatens to 'slice' ex over court testimony

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A mother set to testify against her son for allegedly assaulting her received threatening messages from the boy's father, police say. The mother called police on Jan. 4 to say she wouldn't be coming to a hearing later that day because it wasn't safe for her to do so, according to Bloomsburg Det. Melanie Beck. The woman was set to testify against her son, Juan Duque Jr., for allegedly assaulting her. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Texas man pulled over with 4 kilos of cocaine in pickup on I-78 in Williams Township, police say

A 35-year-old Texas man, who had 4 kilograms of cocaine in a pickup truck on Interstate 78, was arrested Friday morning after a traffic stop, Pennsylvania State Police report. Jorge Garza Jr., of Laredo, just before noon drove past a SHIELD Unit trooper from the state police Drug Law Enforcement Division of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, court papers say. Garza was in a silver 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup east on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township, police said.
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dead after shooting in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting over the weekend in Luzerne County. Police say they responded to a call for shots fired early Saturday morning outside Leonardo's Club along Main Street in Kingston. 38-year-old Peter McCoy of Wilkes-Barre was hit. He later died at a...
KINGSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newswatch 16

Man sent to prison for deadly Dunmore shooting

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Berks County is headed to prison after a shooting in Dunmore. Luigi Lorusso pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. According to police, Lorusso shot Tyler Sitar in the stomach in a home on William Street in July of 2021. Sitar died at the hospital.
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Four charged in counterfeit money scheme at multiple Walmarts

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested four men who they say used and attempted to use counterfeit money at multiple Walmarts across Luzerne, and Lackawanna counties. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday officers were informed that four men, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls, 22, Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man taken into custody after gunshots ring out in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after gunshots rang out in Allentown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of North Law Street shortly before noon, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Arriving officers saw...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman leaves infants on sidewalk after shoplifting

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic. According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later […]
KINGSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Woman delivered heroin to man who later died of overdose

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman is charged in a deadly drug overdose in the Lehigh Valley. Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, and additional drug-related offenses, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. An...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Homicide suspect arrested after nearly 11 years

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a suspect in a rape and murder case from 2011. Police say they have taken Rafael Enrique Gonzalez-Aguirre into custody almost 11 years after law enforcement says he sexually assaulted a victim and then murdered another. According to law enforcement, on October 8, 2011, around 6:30 a.m., […]
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy