From fine dining to fine beer, here's what's new at Oak Island

Those looking for a meal or a craft beer in the Oak Island area will soon have more options.

As the town continues to grow, new restaurants and breweries are springing up to serve the growing population. Here are a few to check out.

Carolina Crab Brewing Company

Outside the building on Long Beach Road, a sign promises “The Crab is Coming.”

According to Lindsey Maggard, marketing and sales manager for Carolina Crab Brewing Company, it is coming this fall.

“We are just waiting on some final inspections so that date is a bit fluid at the moment,” Maggard said.

Brunswick brewery scene: Brunswick County’s brewery scene is getting ready to explode.

Other Oak Island news: As Oak Island takes another hard look at paid parking, here's what you need to know

She explained while the business has been dealing with supply chain issues and the labor shortage, they are eager to open.

The 3,200-square-foot building will house the brewery and offer a variety of seating, including a traditional bar, a couple of standing bars, table seating and picnic tables. There will also be a 1,200-square-foot patio for outdoor seating.

The brewery is situated on 18 acres, and Maggard said they plan to use the space for events and live music. While it will not offer food in house, there will be a designated area for food trucks.

When it comes to the beer, Maggard said there will be 18 taps, and initially, those will be primarily guest taps, offering beers from other vendors as they focus on their brewing process.

“We look to have something for everyone from the domestics to the really one-of-a-kind beers,” she said.

They will also offer an elevated wine list.

Maggard said the most unique aspects of the brewery will be the atmosphere and the ability to “feel like you’re not in the middle of everything while you’re still in the middle of everything.”

The brewery is located at 4810 Long Beach Road, Southport. For more information, visit crabbrew.com.

Salt64

Those looking for an upscale dining experience in the Oak Island area have a new option: Salt 64. But you’ll need a reservation.

The restaurant, which opened Aug. 24, has already become a popular spot. The recipe for success lies in a menu offering creative takes on culinary favorites, and in chefs Jon Spencer and Tim Chung, who have a devoted local following.

Other news: Despite major pushback, Oak Island will not restrict 'mega-houses.'

The menu features Southern classics, such as fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles — served Salt64 style — and pork belly-pancetta braised collard greens.

Diners can also enjoy everything from steaks from filet mignon, New York strip and ribeye to an array of chicken dishes, baby back ribs, and plenty of seafood, including Salt64’s “coastal sunset bisque,” a velvety cream soup with lobster, shrimp, crab, and scallops.

The restaurant is located in the former Jones’ Seafood House building, which has been renovated to offer a more modern, coastal vibe. The menu even pays tribute to the iconic Oak Island seafood house with “Jones’ Corner,” which offers fried flounder, crab fritters, North Carolina shrimp and fried oysters.

Salt64 is located at 6404 E. Oak Island Drive. For more information, or to make a reservation, visit Salt64.com.

Solar Brewing Company

Oak Island’s first brewery has been in the works for more than a year, and while there is no official opening date, many believe it will be soon.

Solar Brewing Company will offer craft beer, craft sodas and homemade pizza.

It is located at 8108 E. Oak Island Dr. For more information and updates, follow the Solar Brewing Company Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: From fine dining to fine beer, here's what's new at Oak Island