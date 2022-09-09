ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Hispanic heritage month kicks off in Waco

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Hispanic Leaders’ Network kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month a little early with a live music art exhibition honoring Mariachi Azteca. The celebration took place at 11:00 A.M. at the Mayborn Museum. The Hispanic leaders network is devoted to engaging the community by sharing the beauty of their culture and reconnecting with their roots.
WACO, TX
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Commerce, TX
Waco, TX
Government
KCEN

City of Waco approves grant money to East side small businesses

WACO, Texas — Donna Nickerson has had a green thumb since she was three years old. Her mother taught her everything she knows, and the love for gardening turned into Da' Shack Farmers Market in East Waco in 2017. Nickerson built a community that loves and appreciates her work....
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings...
KILLEEN, TX
wacoan.com

Touring the Cottonland Castle

When someone asks you to describe landmarks in Waco, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the ALICO building or maybe Baylor or even the Silos. But when you ask me, I think of the little castle nestled away on Austin Avenue that I’ve admired since childhood when my days were filled with princess movies and fairy tale dresses.
WACO, TX
Noah Jackson
Doris Miller
FMX 94.5

Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches

TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
WEST, TX
actlocallywaco.org

It's not sexy, but there are some basics to city life

The people are beautiful and colorfully dressed. The landscape is a luscious green of vegetation. But as I rode recently along the highways and roads of rural northern Ghana in West Africa, I asked myself, What makes this place different from home?. The answer that came to my mind surprised...
WACO, TX
#African American#Library Science#Digital Library#Racism#East Waco Library#Waco City Council
fox44news.com

Changes made to Cove Solid Waste schedule

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department has advised it has been able to place one of the recycle collection vehicles back in service. For those residents in Area 1, the driver is out working the area to make collections. Residents can place...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
United States Navy
fox44news.com

Austin woman arrested after Saturday Temple stabbing

Temple Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the 200 block of North 9th Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was stabbed. The victim told officers he was at a friend’s house, when they saw two women fighting out in the street.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Lake Waco still dropping after drought eases; drought rules remain in place

Lake Waco levels have continued to drop to 9.7 feet below normal despite recent rains that have brought some drought relief, and city of Waco officials are keeping Stage 2 drought restrictions in place until rains reverse that trend. The lake level stood at 452.5 feet above sea level Monday,...
WACO, TX

