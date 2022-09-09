Read full article on original website
Killeen, Texas City Cemetery Is Full: Will It Be Able To Expand?
You don't think about it until you need one, and it's not a good problem to have. At the Killeen City Cemetery, plot space is at a premium, and there doesn't appear to be any clear answers at the moment. Killeen City Cemetery Plots. The Killeen Daily Herald is reporting...
fox44news.com
Hispanic heritage month kicks off in Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Hispanic Leaders’ Network kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month a little early with a live music art exhibition honoring Mariachi Azteca. The celebration took place at 11:00 A.M. at the Mayborn Museum. The Hispanic leaders network is devoted to engaging the community by sharing the beauty of their culture and reconnecting with their roots.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
KWTX
‘It’s difficult to talk about him’: Groesbeck church celebrates life of fallen state trooper on 9/11
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - 9/11 is sometimes referred to as the Day of Remembrance. For the town of Groesbeck, today is a day to remember a friend, family and community member. “It’s difficult to talk about him,” Dennis Walker said. Community members like Dennis understand the sacrifice first...
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
City of Waco approves grant money to East side small businesses
WACO, Texas — Donna Nickerson has had a green thumb since she was three years old. Her mother taught her everything she knows, and the love for gardening turned into Da' Shack Farmers Market in East Waco in 2017. Nickerson built a community that loves and appreciates her work....
fox44news.com
Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings...
wacoan.com
Touring the Cottonland Castle
When someone asks you to describe landmarks in Waco, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the ALICO building or maybe Baylor or even the Silos. But when you ask me, I think of the little castle nestled away on Austin Avenue that I’ve admired since childhood when my days were filled with princess movies and fairy tale dresses.
Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches
TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
actlocallywaco.org
It’s not sexy, but there are some basics to city life
The people are beautiful and colorfully dressed. The landscape is a luscious green of vegetation. But as I rode recently along the highways and roads of rural northern Ghana in West Africa, I asked myself, What makes this place different from home?. The answer that came to my mind surprised...
One of the first African American radio broadcast sensations in Waco dies at 85
Rev. Joe Montgomery was born in the 1930s in Bosqueville. Growing up he's always had dreams of becoming a radio broadcaster and that's a dream he's surely fulfilled.
65-Year-Old Ervin Daniels Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday in Freeston County. The officials stated that a Central Texas Man identified as [..]
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County preps for new district court as it waits word on governor's appointment
McLennan County officials are creating new courtroom space and planning to redistribute the docket in preparation for a new district court set to open at the beginning of October. But they are still waiting for word from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office about who he will pick for the job.
Killeen, Texas Come Out And Enjoy The Second Annual Fall Festival
I love seeing the Killeen, Texas community come together in a positive way to party and welcome the fall season, and so I'm excited to announced Kick It Artisan's Market Fall Festival coming up later this month. COME AND ENJOY THE PARTY AT THE SECOND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL. The fall...
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
fox44news.com
Changes made to Cove Solid Waste schedule
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department has advised it has been able to place one of the recycle collection vehicles back in service. For those residents in Area 1, the driver is out working the area to make collections. Residents can place...
fox44news.com
Austin woman arrested after Saturday Temple stabbing
Temple Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the 200 block of North 9th Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was stabbed. The victim told officers he was at a friend’s house, when they saw two women fighting out in the street.
WacoTrib.com
Lake Waco still dropping after drought eases; drought rules remain in place
Lake Waco levels have continued to drop to 9.7 feet below normal despite recent rains that have brought some drought relief, and city of Waco officials are keeping Stage 2 drought restrictions in place until rains reverse that trend. The lake level stood at 452.5 feet above sea level Monday,...
KWTX
‘I had no clue this was coming’: Daughter restores her parent’s 1933 Dodge Coupe with help from family friends
CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Back in 1978, Larry Jenkins’ 1933 dodge coupe stopped running. Now, almost 44 years later, his daughter with the help of family friends restored the classic. “What happened is the best thing that could’ve happened. She got it. She spent god knows how much money,...
Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing soup in Temple restaurant employee's face
TEMPLE, Texas — The trial for a woman seen on video throwing soup in the face of an employee at a Temple restaurant was postponed for a second time. Amanda Martinez's trial was expected to start Monday, Sept. 12 but according to Bell County online records, it was postponed until December 5.
