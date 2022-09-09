ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in cells use water bottles, lunch trays as toilet

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline

Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Statewide random intruder drills set to begin at Austin schools in September

AUSTIN, Texas — Today the city of Austin, Travis County, and Austin ISD met to discuss campus safety during Monday’s joint subcommittee meeting. At the meeting, AISD shared that their schools will begin random intrusion drills in September through the Texas School Safety Center to test how well their schools' safety features are working.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Travis County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
San Diego, TX
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas Health
KVUE

Former Travis County deputy could take plea deal in triple homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — A former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of murdering three people last spring could take a plea deal this week. Prosecutors indicted Stephen Broderick on a capital murder charge in connection with the deaths of his ex-wife, his daughter and his daughter's boyfriend in April 2021. Court documents say the murders happened during a planned custody exchange.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Austin woman arrested after Saturday Temple stabbing

Temple Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the 200 block of North 9th Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was stabbed. The victim told officers he was at a friend’s house, when they saw two women fighting out in the street.
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machines#Sunrise Mark Hilbelink#Uvalde Police
CBS Austin

Austin Police seek help ID'ing "jugging" suspects

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects they say robbed a woman last week after she withdrew money from a bank in Northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department is calling this a "jugging" incident. Jugging means when a robber waits at a bank for someone withdrawal money, and then follows them to another location to rob them.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Potential dangers of mushrooms after recent rain

AUSTIN, Texas — An alert for parents and pet owners who may encounter mushrooms after our recent rain: While most are harmless, some mushrooms in Central Texas have been identified as toxic, or even deadly. Our recent rainy weather has not only greened things up but it's also revealed...
AUSTIN, TX
invisiblepeople.tv

Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.

This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
fourpointsnews.com

Rash of burglaries & stolen vehicles hits Steiner Ranch

Steiner Ranch homeowner Rachel McGilvray caught on video two young men who were rifling through their vehicles looking for things to steal. Although they left her property empty handed, the two are suspected in a rash of burglaries and stolen vehicles that happened on August 13 just after 5 a.m.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Local bars and businesses see lines out the door on UT game day

AUSTIN, Texas — UT may not have come out on top against Alabama Saturday, but the game was still a win for some. The much-anticipated matchup and the thousands it brought to the area we’re good for business for bars, like Crown & Anchor. Bartenders there say they...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy