O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
CBS Austin
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in cells use water bottles, lunch trays as toilet
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Eater
Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline
Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.
CBS Austin
Statewide random intruder drills set to begin at Austin schools in September
AUSTIN, Texas — Today the city of Austin, Travis County, and Austin ISD met to discuss campus safety during Monday’s joint subcommittee meeting. At the meeting, AISD shared that their schools will begin random intrusion drills in September through the Texas School Safety Center to test how well their schools' safety features are working.
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
CBS Austin
Fall back into a clean, healthy home with help from Zerorez Austin
The kids are back to school and when you take a look around you see the leftover signs of summer. Brad McKee from Zerorez Austin is here to share how they can rescue your carpet and help you save money during their extended Labor Day sale. Follow us on Instagram...
Former Travis County deputy could take plea deal in triple homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — A former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of murdering three people last spring could take a plea deal this week. Prosecutors indicted Stephen Broderick on a capital murder charge in connection with the deaths of his ex-wife, his daughter and his daughter's boyfriend in April 2021. Court documents say the murders happened during a planned custody exchange.
fox44news.com
Austin woman arrested after Saturday Temple stabbing
Temple Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the 200 block of North 9th Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was stabbed. The victim told officers he was at a friend’s house, when they saw two women fighting out in the street.
As new COVID-19 boosters roll out, people consider getting their flu vaccine at the same time
AUSTIN, Texas — The new COVID-19 booster has made its way to Central Texas pharmacies, and folks are eager to get their hands on it. Head pharmacist at Tarrytown Pharmacy Rannon Ching said this week they received 3,000 new Moderna booster doses and 3,000 Pfizer doses. "That's probably going...
CBS Austin
Austin Police seek help ID'ing "jugging" suspects
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects they say robbed a woman last week after she withdrew money from a bank in Northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department is calling this a "jugging" incident. Jugging means when a robber waits at a bank for someone withdrawal money, and then follows them to another location to rob them.
CBS Austin
Potential dangers of mushrooms after recent rain
AUSTIN, Texas — An alert for parents and pet owners who may encounter mushrooms after our recent rain: While most are harmless, some mushrooms in Central Texas have been identified as toxic, or even deadly. Our recent rainy weather has not only greened things up but it's also revealed...
invisiblepeople.tv
Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.
This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
CBS Austin
Austin housing market calms down enough for young first-time homebuyers
AUSTIN, Texas — As the rent for an apartment in the Austin area continues to soar, more young adults are looking into purchasing their first homes. Realtors say right now is the perfect time to buy. It's a process that can be stressful for first-time homebuyers like Saif Aly.
Pedestrian hurt after crash at Montopolis, Riverside intersection
A crash involving a pedestrian had blocked several lanes at the intersection of Montopolis Drive and E. Riverside Drive in southeast Austin earlier on Monday morning.
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
A History of Horror – 10 of Texas’ Most Infamous Serial Killers
Texas is a great place to live, but nowhere in the world is 100% safe from people who are determined to take people's lives for cheap thrills. Sadly, the world is full of such people, and some of the worst monsters have left tragic and terrifying marks in the history of the Lone Star State.
fourpointsnews.com
Rash of burglaries & stolen vehicles hits Steiner Ranch
Steiner Ranch homeowner Rachel McGilvray caught on video two young men who were rifling through their vehicles looking for things to steal. Although they left her property empty handed, the two are suspected in a rash of burglaries and stolen vehicles that happened on August 13 just after 5 a.m.
Commission takes up Austin code surrounding animal abortions during spay procedures
Should the City of Austin undo a 2019 section of city code that prohibits Austin's city shelter from spaying a visibly pregnant animal, unless medically necessary, until rescue groups have had the chance to step in? It's something the Austin Animal Advisory Commission recently took up.
CBS Austin
Local bars and businesses see lines out the door on UT game day
AUSTIN, Texas — UT may not have come out on top against Alabama Saturday, but the game was still a win for some. The much-anticipated matchup and the thousands it brought to the area we’re good for business for bars, like Crown & Anchor. Bartenders there say they...
ABC13 Houston
University of Texas student from Houston reported missing, last seen on campus Thursday, family says
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old University of Texas student and Houston native was reported missing in Austin by her parents after not hearing from her. According to the family, the last time they spoke with Aliayae Haynes was on Thursday, Sept. 8, on a call. The next day, the...
