Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man wanted for shooting another man in the neck
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly shot another man in the neck last week. The shooting happened Sept. 7 around 6:42 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road on the Near South Side. Police say the suspect got into...
fox32chicago.com
Oak Forest residents help police nab suspected car thief
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police in Oak Forest were able to apprehend a suspected car thief this week with the assistance of some sharp-eyed residents. Officers responded to calls of a possible car burglar Wednesday in the south suburb, according to Oak Forest police. Residents told responding officers the suspect...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 31, shot while driving in Wrigleyville
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving near Wrigley Field Thursday night. At about 8:24 p.m., a 31-year-old man was driving in his vehicle in the 3900 block of North Clark when an offender in a black sedan approached and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in...
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck. Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in neck inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to his neck lying on the floor of a home on Chicago's South Side. On Thursday around 10 p.m., police found a man, 45, shot at a home in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
3 teens shot at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 21, shot in West Elsdon
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a car in the West Elsdon neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was in the rear passenger seat of a car traveling southbound in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road when a gunman started shooting at the vehicle, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 13, reported missing from Chicago's NW Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Dunning neighborhood. Renee Raess was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of North Nora Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is 5-foot-2, 100...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Police say Aurora man charged in Elburn robbery could be connected to several other crimes
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A 27-year-old suburban man has been charged with robbing a business in Elburn, and police say he is potentially connected to several other crimes. At about 4:50 a.m. on Sept. 8, Elburn police were called to a business in the 100 block of North Main Street for a report of a burglary.
fox32chicago.com
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects sought in violent Red Line robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify five suspects who attacked and robbed three people at the 95th Street Red Line station last August. The group attacked the trio around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 29 and stole a pair of headphones and a cellphone, according to a CPD community alert.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Suspect was supposed to be home on electronic monitoring when he gunned down woman: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A convicted felon has been charged with fatally shooting a woman at a funeral reception in Englewood while free on electronic monitoring in three pending cases. Marcell Hunter, 27, had a history of racking up felony charges and skipping out on court hearings before he gunned down Nikki Conner on June 21, prosecutors disclosed during a bail hearing Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
fox32chicago.com
Man found fatally shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night. At about 7:45 p.m., a 36-year-old man was found with a bullet wound in his head in the 700 block of North Menard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in...
fox32chicago.com
Police search for carjacking suspects on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of recent armed carjackings. Three victims have been approached by a group of armed Black men and had their cars stolen. The incidents happened at the below locations and times:. In the 2500 block of West North Avenue on...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
fox32chicago.com
Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
fox32chicago.com
Boys, 3 and 8, wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two young boys were wounded in shootings that took place less than 15 minutes apart Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 8-year-old was inside his home around 9:41 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when gunfire erupted outside, according to Chicago police. The boy...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
