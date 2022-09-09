Sports Desk: Lobos to host Friday night game against Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos are set to play their first Friday night game of the season this week. UNM is hosting Boise State, and the head coaches have some history with each other.

“Coach Avalos and myself are good friends,” UNM coach Danny Gonzales said. “When we both recruited the Inland Empire in California when he at Boise as an assistant and I was at the other school I was at as an assistant, we spent a lot of time together and so he’ll have his team ready to play.”

Story continues below

In other news, the Lobo women’s golf team is opening their season on Monday. UNM is hosting the annual Dick McGuire Invitational which features 16 teams.

“Its a good confidence booster to start the year and to know that we don’t have to travel anywhere,” Lauren Lehigh said. “We get to hang out at home for our first one.”

Also, the Albuquerque Academy soccer invitational began on Thursday. In the first round, the Hobbs, Sandia Prep and Cleveland boys advanced to the semi finals, while the Farmington, Hope and Piedra Vista girls moved on to the next round.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.