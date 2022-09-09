Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains Community College to address budget
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will host two public hearings on Wednesday where they will consider the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The first at 6:30 p.m. will be the property tax hearing and the second at 6:35 will offer the public an opportunity to speak about the budget.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County commissioners change budget hearing date to Sept. 26
The Lincoln County commissioners moved the 2022-23 budget public hearing to 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The public hearing on resetting the...
North Platte Telegraph
NP, Lincoln County to weigh fill-dirt plans for Sustainable Beef work
Special meetings this week by North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s planning commissions will take up plans by two rural landowners to supply fill dirt for Sustainable Beef LLC’s plant site. The city Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while its county counterpart...
North Platte Telegraph
Daniel Neff opens consolidated Capones restaurant on Halligan Drive
Entrepreneur Daniel Neff of North Platte cut the ribbon on his new restaurant, Capones, on Monday morning. The establishment is located at 2520 Halligan Drive, across the street from his Peg Leg Brewing Company. The grand opening took place on Sept. 5 and is a continuation of the commitment Neff has to the North Platte business community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Union leaders want 'quality of life' addressed in contract negotiations
The Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council brought union representatives to North Platte for its annual picnic at the Lincoln County Ag Society building on Saturday. A number of local railroad union members filtered in to the event and heard from various speakers who addressed the ongoing negotiations with the Association of American Railroads.
North Platte Telegraph
Custer County 4-H'ers participate at 2022 Nebraska State Fair
Seventy 4-H members from Custer County participated in various exhibits, competitions, and shows at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The following are top results results sorted by 4-H member:. Megan Cheek, dog obedience beginning novice division C, first place; dog obedience novice B, second place. Mahaya Jones,...
North Platte Telegraph
Two Lincoln County men receive probation for driving under the influence
A 62-year-old Stapleton man was sentenced on Monday to three years of supervised substance abuse supervision for a fourth conviction of driving under the influence. Scott L. Kramer pleaded guilty to the amended charge in Lincoln County District Court. He will also have his license revoked for 15 years and he was fined $2,000.
North Platte Telegraph
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car — a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, the college said in a press release Saturday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. His ticket...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for September 12
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 12 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
MPCC rodeo claims women’s team championship during first competition
The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team is off to a strong start after wrapping up its first regional rodeo of the season. The women’s team won the title at Falcon Frontier Days Rodeo in River Falls, Wisconsin, over the weekend. Contributing to that was Maggie Underhill, who won the...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte boys tennis team hosts second straight home invite
The North Platte boys tennis team finished fifth at their home invite on Saturday against Kearney, Lexington, McCook, Scottsbluff and Holdrege in North Platte. “The thing that I liked the most was it looked like everyone competed hard, playing for every game, every point, and that’s something we tried to emphasize yesterday,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said.
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey softball sweeps Holyoke in doubleheader
HERSHEY — Karlee Denny and Jordyn Messersmtih drove in two runs and four Hershey players had two hits as the Panthers softball team defeated Holyoke 9-5 in the second game of a doubleheader Monday to clinch a sweep. The Panthers came from behind in the bottom of the seventh...
Comments / 0