Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Children become more skeptical of what adults tell them, study says
Children learn on their own through observation and experimentation. They also learn from what other people tell them, especially adults and authority figures like their parents and teachers. When children learn something surprising, they seek out additional information by asking questions or by testing claims. Prior research shows that whether children explore adults' surprising claims varies by age, with children over six years of age more likely to seek out additional information than four- and five-year-olds. However, there is limited research about why children seek information in response to being told something surprising from adults. A new study published in Child Development by researchers at the University of Toronto and Harvard University aims to answer this question.
KIDS・
News-Medical.net
Prenatal cannabis exposure linked with mental health problems that persist into early adolescence
Prenatal cannabis exposure following the middle of the first trimester—generally after five to six weeks of fetal development—is associated with attention, social, and behavioral problems that persist as the affected children progress into early adolescence (11 and 12 years of age), according to new research supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health. These conditions may put these children at a greater risk of mental health disorders and substance use in late adolescence, when youth are typically most vulnerable to these disorders and behaviors.
News-Medical.net
Minimally invasive procedure enables patients to be out of the hospital within a few days
Minimally invasive, catheter-based transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has revolutionized treatment of aortic stenosis (AS), and both American and European guidelines have approved its use. However, there is a perception that TAVR is more expensive than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). A budget impact analysis comparing the two options now shows that TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for the treatment of AS. The study appears in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier.
Comments / 0