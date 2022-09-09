Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Homeowner on St. Charles Avenue shows support of Mayor Cantrell recall with huge banner
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Signs of the Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall are popping up, and proof of that is at the house on Cadiz Street and St. Charles Avenue. This house is typically known for its twinkly Christmas lights every year, but now it is becoming known for sending a new message: “Save New Orleans: Sign […]
New Orleans mayor refuses to apologize or refund $30K in first-class travel expenses
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is refusing to reimburse the city for nearly $30,000 in travel expenses, including on first-class or business-class flights.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center
Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
Uptown landmark reopens with wheelchair lift, a win for activists
NEW ORLEANS — The Nix Library on South Carrollton Avenue is back open, and for the first time in its 92-year-history, anyone can come inside and browse. Thursday afternoon, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans Public Library leaders held a ribbon cutting at the library to celebrate the completion of $591,000 in renovations. The goal was to make the historic building ADA-compliant. There is now a wheelchair lift and bigger bathrooms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Algiers bike lanes that drew backlash to face New Orleans City Council vote
Eight months ago, newly minted District C Council member Freddie King sponsored a resolution calling on the city to rethink a pair of protected bike lanes in Algiers after a neighborhood backlash. Little has changed since then. The bike lanes remain in place with a few alterations, many residents remain...
Cantrell recall organizer: Fake petitions circulating online
Still, recall vice chair Eileen Carter says the recall effort is well ahead of schedule to reach the state-mandated threshold of 53,000 signatures by February 22.
NOLA.com
Slidell leaders eye plan to revitalize Slidell waterfront, Olde Towne area
For years, Slidell officials have touted a desire to make the city's Olde Towne area a place that would attract locals and visitors alike, with new amenities to draw people to the area's shops, restaurants and bars. Last January, the city hired two consulting firms to draft a masterplan to...
NOLA.com
As a busy fall season looms, New Orleans' tourism sector scrambles to bolster security
Brian Kern, the "Chief Spookster" of the Krewe of Boo!, the Halloween parade that rolls down a three-mile route in downtown New Orleans in late October, says he's going to do whatever it takes for the march to proceed as normal this year. The event was canceled two years ago...
RELATED PEOPLE
cohaitungchi.com
7 Non-Touristy Things to Do in New Orleans
You are reading: Non tourist things to do in new orleans | 7 Non-Touristy Things to Do in New Orleans. Want to live like a local on your next visit to New Orleans? It’s a worthy goal in the Crescent City, where lively communities and unique local experiences are hiding in plain sight just outside the French Quarter. So, go ahead: venture way off Bourbon Street with seven of our favorite non-touristy things to do in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
With a new name and new leadership The Willow School — formerly Lusher — looks ahead
On an unflinchingly hot and muggy September morning on Freret Street, a band played as two high school students removed a black shroud to reveal a wrought iron arch bearing their school’s new name: The Willow School. It was a moment years, if not decades, in the making. Two...
NOLA.com
Covington Homewood Suites hotel sold; being converted into 86-unit apartment complex
The Homewood Suites in Covington is one of thousands of hotels to be permanently shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, felled in part by the collapse in budget business travel. But the edge-of-town travel lodge has a chance at a new life. Developer Zachary Kupperman and his partners...
Gear Patrol
In New Orleans, Knives by Down the River Forge Are Causing a Buzz
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Down the River Forge creates unique knives equipped for any task in the kitchen – or in the field. The company is manned by expert knifeman Stephen Bateman, who was born and raised in New Orleans. Today, Bateman’s designs remain informed by a life spent fishing, hunting and exploring the Louisiana wilderness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)
The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
NOLA.com
RTA prepares for major bus route changes this month with ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach
After four years of planning and preparation, the Regional Transit Authority on Sept. 25 will launch a wholesale bus system reboot designed to speed the average trip and make it easier to reach Jefferson Parish. In a revamp sure to please some riders and irritate others, some bus lines will...
WWL-TV
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing endangered children in New Orleans metro area
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit Operation "Summer Knights" announced they recovered 14 missing endangered children in the New Orleans metro area between April 30, 2022, and August 31, 2022. "I am very proud of the results...
Jackson Free Press
Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery
A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Garbage hauler Richard's Disposal hits back at City Hall over rising customer complaints
Richard’s Disposal, one of New Orleans' two primary garbage haulers, is hitting back against public comments from the city's sanitation director that detailed rising customer complaints in the company's service area, accusing him of making “demonstrably false” statements about its recent performance. In a three-page, strongly worded...
L'Observateur
Harvey Man Sentenced for Causing 2016 Oil Spill
NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced JAMES TASSIN, age 52, of Harvey, was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022 for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill. According to court documents, TASSIN was a marsh buggy operator working...
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Mr. Chill's barber shop was once a pharmacy that served sweets
On Carrollton Avenue, where Mr. Chill’s barber shop is now, there used to be a pharmacy. We lived nearby and during the 1940s my father worked there packing ice cream. Can you tell me more about it?. The building at South Carrollton Avenue and Apricot Street has had many...
Comments / 7