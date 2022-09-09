ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center

Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
WWL

Uptown landmark reopens with wheelchair lift, a win for activists

NEW ORLEANS — The Nix Library on South Carrollton Avenue is back open, and for the first time in its 92-year-history, anyone can come inside and browse. Thursday afternoon, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans Public Library leaders held a ribbon cutting at the library to celebrate the completion of $591,000 in renovations. The goal was to make the historic building ADA-compliant. There is now a wheelchair lift and bigger bathrooms.
7 Non-Touristy Things to Do in New Orleans

You are reading: Non tourist things to do in new orleans | 7 Non-Touristy Things to Do in New Orleans. Want to live like a local on your next visit to New Orleans? It’s a worthy goal in the Crescent City, where lively communities and unique local experiences are hiding in plain sight just outside the French Quarter. So, go ahead: venture way off Bourbon Street with seven of our favorite non-touristy things to do in New Orleans.
In New Orleans, Knives by Down the River Forge Are Causing a Buzz

Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Down the River Forge creates unique knives equipped for any task in the kitchen – or in the field. The company is manned by expert knifeman Stephen Bateman, who was born and raised in New Orleans. Today, Bateman’s designs remain informed by a life spent fishing, hunting and exploring the Louisiana wilderness.
Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery

A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
Harvey Man Sentenced for Causing 2016 Oil Spill

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced JAMES TASSIN, age 52, of Harvey, was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022 for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill. According to court documents, TASSIN was a marsh buggy operator working...
