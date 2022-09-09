ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

MLive

Woman killed in Jackson County hit-and-run crash identified

JACKSON, MI – Police have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Summit Township Friday morning. Janz Anne Chatman, 36, of Georgia, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday, Sept. 9, on Francis Street near W. Coler Street, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Chatman...
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Two car collision results in fatality in Gregory

On 9/10/2022 at approximately 8:00PM Unadilla Township Police were dispatched to a crash near the intersection of M36 and Dexter Traill in Gregory. A black Kia Soul driven north bound on M36 at a high rate of speed by a 28-year-old Iosco Township man rear ended Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat. The truck was driven by a 32-year-old Flint man, and passengers were a 32-year-old Howell woman and a 4-year-old. The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway and the truck collided with a power pole and power lines came down. The driver of the Kia Soul was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman truck passenger was transported to the U of M Hospital for serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The child was not known to be injured but transported to the hospital for evaluation. The crash remains under investigation. Agencies that responded to the crash included the Unadilla Township Police and Fire Departments, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Pinckney Police Department, Livingston County Ambulance and Consumer Energy.
GREGORY, MI
13abc.com

Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at Elanor Avenue, Toledo police said. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed his bike. Another vehicle hit the motorcycle...
TOLEDO, OH
Lenawee County, MI
Morenci, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Motorcyclist critically injured in Lenawee County crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike when he lost control while going over railroad tracks Wednesday in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 7, for a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Main and Wells streets in the village of Britton, according to Michigan State Police.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

TPD investigating car jacking incident in elementary school parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are currently investigating a car jacking incident that took place in an elementary school parking lot on Friday. The incident took place around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School. According to TPD, the male victim was hanging with his friends...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
WTOL 11

Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in Jackson County - Authorities seek driver

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the person responsible in a hit-and-run that killed a woman Friday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Francis and Coler streets in Summit Township. Police said the victim was walking southbound on Francis Street, just south of Woodland Cemetery, when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Motorcycle Driver in Critical Condition after Crash in Britton

Britton, MI – A motorcycle driver is in critical condition at a hospital from injuries sustained in a crash in Britton. The Michigan State Police- Monroe Post says that at approximately 4:44pm Wednesday, troopers were dispatched to a single motorcycle injury crash near the intersection of S. Main Street and Wells Street in the Village of Britton.
BRITTON, MI
13abc.com

Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Baby shower shooting leaves one person injured

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in west Toledo on Sunday night at a baby shower. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. The baby shower was happening at Infinite Care on the corner of Tremainsville Rd. and Westbrook Dr. across the street from Start High School.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police arrived at the house after 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 4400 block of Grantley Road and located Eric Ham, 40, inside of the residence deceased. According to TPD, Ham appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 12

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
SENECA COUNTY, OH

