On 9/10/2022 at approximately 8:00PM Unadilla Township Police were dispatched to a crash near the intersection of M36 and Dexter Traill in Gregory. A black Kia Soul driven north bound on M36 at a high rate of speed by a 28-year-old Iosco Township man rear ended Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat. The truck was driven by a 32-year-old Flint man, and passengers were a 32-year-old Howell woman and a 4-year-old. The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway and the truck collided with a power pole and power lines came down. The driver of the Kia Soul was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman truck passenger was transported to the U of M Hospital for serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The child was not known to be injured but transported to the hospital for evaluation. The crash remains under investigation. Agencies that responded to the crash included the Unadilla Township Police and Fire Departments, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Pinckney Police Department, Livingston County Ambulance and Consumer Energy.

GREGORY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO