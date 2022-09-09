Read full article on original website
Woman killed in Jackson County hit-and-run crash identified
JACKSON, MI – Police have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Summit Township Friday morning. Janz Anne Chatman, 36, of Georgia, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday, Sept. 9, on Francis Street near W. Coler Street, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Chatman...
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Two car collision results in fatality in Gregory
On 9/10/2022 at approximately 8:00PM Unadilla Township Police were dispatched to a crash near the intersection of M36 and Dexter Traill in Gregory. A black Kia Soul driven north bound on M36 at a high rate of speed by a 28-year-old Iosco Township man rear ended Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat. The truck was driven by a 32-year-old Flint man, and passengers were a 32-year-old Howell woman and a 4-year-old. The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway and the truck collided with a power pole and power lines came down. The driver of the Kia Soul was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman truck passenger was transported to the U of M Hospital for serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The child was not known to be injured but transported to the hospital for evaluation. The crash remains under investigation. Agencies that responded to the crash included the Unadilla Township Police and Fire Departments, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Pinckney Police Department, Livingston County Ambulance and Consumer Energy.
13abc.com
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at Elanor Avenue, Toledo police said. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed his bike. Another vehicle hit the motorcycle...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Lenawee County crash
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike when he lost control while going over railroad tracks Wednesday in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 7, for a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Main and Wells streets in the village of Britton, according to Michigan State Police.
wlen.com
Tecumseh Police Investigating Alleged Incident during a Middle School Cross Country Practice
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Police Department reported that they are investigating an alleged incident with the Middle School Cross Country Team and a potential encounter with a male while they were practicing. The department said in a public notice that the alleged incident happened at approximately 3:15pm on...
13abc.com
TPD investigating car jacking incident in elementary school parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are currently investigating a car jacking incident that took place in an elementary school parking lot on Friday. The incident took place around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School. According to TPD, the male victim was hanging with his friends...
WILX-TV
13abc.com
Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
WILX-TV
wlen.com
13abc.com
Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
Cops: Allen Park man arrested Downriver for driving drunk through police station parking lot
One man allegedly driving under the influence wound up in custody after he took his vehicle for a ride at a Downriver police station last weekend, authorities said.
WTOL-TV
Baby shower shooting leaves one person injured
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in west Toledo on Sunday night at a baby shower. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. The baby shower was happening at Infinite Care on the corner of Tremainsville Rd. and Westbrook Dr. across the street from Start High School.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
13abc.com
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police arrived at the house after 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 4400 block of Grantley Road and located Eric Ham, 40, inside of the residence deceased. According to TPD, Ham appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 12
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
wtvbam.com
MSP investigating another catalytic converter theft in Calhoun County
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police along with other law enforcement agencies say the theft of catalytic converters is a serious issue facing Michigan citizens as they are stolen in large numbers and sold due to their high scrap metal value. Troopers from the State Police...
