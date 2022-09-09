ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

4 Suspects Arrested After Shooting in Uvalde, Texas Reportedly Hospitalizes 2, Governor Decries ‘Gang Violence’

By Zach Dionne
 4 days ago
Gary Clontz
3d ago

The gov of texass only makes things worse with his outrageous actions.

CBS DFW

4 suspects arrested after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Uvalde police have made four arrests related to a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park on Sept. 8.The shooting is suspected to be gang related. Donovan Hill, 17, was charged for engaging in organized criminal activity and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Karlyn Alexandrya Valdez, 22, was charged for engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment of a child. That child, Brandon L. Alba, 18, is at a San Antonio hospital due to injuries sustained from the incident. Police said he will be served with an arrest warrant once...
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Several injured during shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park

Wooden crosses are placed at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Alex Wong/Getty Images) The Uvalde Police Department is asking residents to stay away from Uvalde Memorial Park due to an active crime scene. "The Uvalde Police Department is...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

4 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police

UVALDE – Uvalde police have identified four suspects involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. As of around 3 p.m. Friday, police said the 18-year-old man who was shot and injured is in stable condition. The 16-year-old who was shot and injured is in critical condition.
UVALDE, TX
UPI News

2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police have multiple suspects in custody after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left two people injured Thursday evening. The Uvalde Police Department said two juveniles were being treated at hospitals in San Antonio following the shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park at 5: 30 p.m. Thursday. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
UVALDE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Five Troopers Under Investigation

Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Third missing Bandera resident found dead

SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
