4 Suspects Arrested After Shooting in Uvalde, Texas Reportedly Hospitalizes 2, Governor Decries ‘Gang Violence’

Read full article on original website
Gary Clontz
3d ago
The gov of texass only makes things worse with his outrageous actions.
Reply(1)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Related
KWTX
Texas DPS director says he wishes his agency had taken control over the police response to the Uvalde shooting
UVALDE, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - As the state’s top law enforcement agency faces increased scrutiny over its role in the botched police response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde in May, agency director Steve McCraw told USA Today he wishes state troopers had seized control of the operation.
4 suspects arrested after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Uvalde police have made four arrests related to a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park on Sept. 8.The shooting is suspected to be gang related. Donovan Hill, 17, was charged for engaging in organized criminal activity and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Karlyn Alexandrya Valdez, 22, was charged for engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment of a child. That child, Brandon L. Alba, 18, is at a San Antonio hospital due to injuries sustained from the incident. Police said he will be served with an arrest warrant once...
Several injured during shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
Wooden crosses are placed at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Alex Wong/Getty Images) The Uvalde Police Department is asking residents to stay away from Uvalde Memorial Park due to an active crime scene. "The Uvalde Police Department is...
KSAT 12
4 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police
UVALDE – Uvalde police have identified four suspects involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. As of around 3 p.m. Friday, police said the 18-year-old man who was shot and injured is in stable condition. The 16-year-old who was shot and injured is in critical condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major update in Uvalde Memorial Park shooting after ‘juveniles airlifted to hospital’ months after Texas school massacre
A SHOOTING at Uvalde Memorial Park has left at least two people injured and four in custody after cops searched for multiple suspects. Officers were called to the park right around 5.30pm local time, according to the Uvalde Police Department. Both victims - a 22-year-old and a juvenile - were...
2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police have multiple suspects in custody after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left two people injured Thursday evening. The Uvalde Police Department said two juveniles were being treated at hospitals in San Antonio following the shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park at 5: 30 p.m. Thursday. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
AOL Corp
Police respond to reported shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park with 2 injured victims
Police in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May, said they were investigating a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday evening. Two juveniles were injured and being treated at San Antonio hospitals, according to a statement from the Uvalde...
KSAT 12
4 in custody after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 people injured, police say
UVALDE – Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police. Four suspects are now in custody. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.
RELATED PEOPLE
easttexasradio.com
Five Troopers Under Investigation
Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
Exclusive: Texas DPS chief rejects claims of cover-up in Uvalde investigation and denies telling his captains 'no one is losing their jobs'
Brownsville, Texas (CNN) — Texas' top cop Col. Steven McCraw vowed Thursday to fire any member of his Department of Public Safety who did not do their job the day a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. His pledge came after CNN tracked...
KENS 5
Third missing Bandera resident found dead
SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
Greg Abbott Saying Uvalde Shooting 'Coulda Been Worse' Resurfaces in Ad
The advertisement, running across the state through October, represents some of the most significant outside spending in the race so far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
Comments / 7