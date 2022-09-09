Read full article on original website
Tenants don’t want bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman says bats keep getting into the condo she rents. Kim Cawdery lives at the Belvedere at 29 S. State Street. The unit she rents faces east and, it just so happens, is close to a hole in the façade of the building. She says bats are getting in the building through that hole. Two made their way into her place Sunday night.
Utah teacher chosen by NASA set to fly to edge of space
DRAPER, Utah — A Draper Park Middle School science teacher heads up to the stratosphere Tuesday on a once-in-a-lifetime flight. Jeen Muir is part of the Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors, a NASA-affiliated teacher training program. Only a select number of educators are chosen to participate after going through an application process.
Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
Eagle Mountain City loses $1.13 million in cybercrime
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Eagle Mountain City was the victim of an organized cybercrime resulting in the loss of nearly $1.13 million. According to a press release from the city, “This crime was orchestrated through an email impersonation wherein the individual(s) responsible were able to portray themselves as a representative of a vendor working closely with the City on a major infrastructure project.”
Utah firefighters commemorate 9/11 terrorist attacks
SALT LAKE CITY — Several fire departments in Utah joined with others around the country to remember the first responders killed in the collapse of the twin towers 21 years ago Sunday. Morgan Country’s Fire/EMS paid tribute with a coordinated horn blast throughout Weber and Morgan counties. Dispatchers...
Utah’s ‘Grandma Bear’ delivers hundreds of repaired, stuffed animals to sick children
SALT LAKE CITY — In downtown Salt Lake, there is an apartment that is bursting at the seams with new family members. There are the quadruplets: Tom, Bill, Henry, and Zephaniahs. And next to the piano is Giavanni, a concert pianist. There is Bonita, Sally, Aquavelda, Wanda, Dixie, and many, many more. Enough to fill every piece of furniture!
Local Peace Corps volunteer is heading out, two years after the operation suspended
LAYTON, Utah – At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries. Right now, the first Peace Corps volunteers are returning to overseas service at a critical time globally. A recent college graduate from Layton, Utah, will be among the first volunteers headed to Peru.
One dead after a ‘domestic situation’ in SLC, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend outside of an apartment complex in Salt Lake City overnight. According to a release from police, the investigation began just after midnight on Monday when dispatch received information about a 27-year-old man who had been shot at an apartment complex near 900 South 200 West.
Vehicle split in two after crashing into road sign, driver extremely critical
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A driver is in extremely critical condition after crashing at accelerated speed early Saturday morning. Sgt. Ryan Carver said two witnesses called in a crash near Bangerter Highway in Taylorsville on 5400 South eastbound at 12:40 AM. The vehicle was traveling at accelerated speed when it...
Bicyclist killed when hit by car in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — A man was killed when he was riding his bicycle and struck by a car at the intersection of Vine St. and Cottonwood St. Kristen Murphy with Murray Police Department said the accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. this morning. The bicyclist has not been identified other...
Suspect flees traffic stop, prompting Spanish Fork shelter in place
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Police say a parole fugitive was eventually taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop in Spanish Fork Sunday. According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop near 2700 N Main Street in Spanish Fork about 2:20 p.m.
Tooele home considered a ‘total loss’ after house fire
TOOELE, Utah — Firefighters battled a house fire that left a Tooele home a total loss Saturday evening. According to Tooele City Fire Chief Matt McCoy, crews arrived at the home fully engulfed in flames near N 2nd st E Utah Ave at approximately 7 p.m. McCoy said that...
Family dog stolen from home, thief tries to sell online
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City family is holding onto their pets tightly after their dog, Norma, was stolen right out of their house. The nearly one-year-old pug was taken from Margarette Wheelwright’s townhouse Thursday morning. “She was upstairs working on some stuff, and she heard...
‘We miss her’: Annual Out of the Darkness Walk helps raise awareness of suicide
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thousands of supporters and nearly $250,000 raised — all for the fight against suicide at the annual Out of the Darkness Walk in West Jordan Saturday morning. And while those are certainly big numbers, for many, the number on their minds is just one.
Youth football referee punched over call in Layton shares message
LAYTON, Utah — A youth football referee is speaking out, saying a player punched him in the neck at a game last weekend, and he is sharing a larger message for parents in the youth football community. It’s the latest reported incident of bad behavior around the field in one weekend.
Salt Lake City to study permanently banning cars from downtown Main Street
Salt Lake City will study the possibility of turning downtown Main Street into a “pedestrian-first promenade” by closing Main Street to vehicles. If approved, it would not impact the light rail service that runs through the street or vehicle traffic that crosses Main Street downtown.
Man killed in Salt Lake shooting Saturday, police asking for help
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed in his car early Saturday morning and police are asking for the public’s help locating the shooter. SLCPD said emergency dispatch received multiple calls about a shooting near 500 South, Post Street at 12:54 am. Patrol officers, members of the SLCPD’s Pioneer Bike Squad and detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang Unit immediately responded.
Standoff in West Haven ends as suspect is found dead
WEST HAVEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT standoff in West Haven ended early Friday morning after the suspect was found dead. On Thursday evening, deputies from the WCSO responded to a residence on a report of a protective order violation. According to a...
Victim identified in fatal shooting Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police released the name of the teenager killed in a shooting early Saturday. Police said 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez was shot multiple times as he sat in his car. The shooting happened near 500 South Post Street just before 1 a.m. Galicia-Rodriguez died...
Herriman police investigating parent brawl on field during youth football game
HERRIMAN, Utah –– A youth football league is responding to a brawl between team parents caught on camera, that led to the cancellation of a football game in Herriman and is now part of a police investigation. Witnesses say it appeared that parents got upset over a call...
