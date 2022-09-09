Bro How? BBQ serves up barbecued meats and grilled seafood in NELA

Bro How? BBQ in Monroe serves up barbecued meats and grilled seafood to customers in Northeast Louisiana.

The food trailer is owned by Monte Browhow, who said he started cooking at a young age and after years of working in the restaurant industry, decided to branch out on his own in 2020.

"I was working at Danken Trail [B-B-Q] and thought, 'Why help the next person make money when I can make it myself?'," Browhow said. "It got me thinking, and when they actually fired me, I thought it was the best decision for me to start my own business."

The trailer offers classic barbecued meats, such as chicken, ribs, sausage and porkchops, in several platters. Bro How? BBQ features several combinations, such as a three-rib platter served with two sides, a four-rib platter served with two sides and a three-meat platter served with two sides. Side dishes for the platters include macaroni and cheese and green beans.

A special combination, named after the owner and business − the Bro How Special, is served with three ribs, a leg quarter and a half-cut sausage link.

"From the jump, I started off with barbecue, and it led to more cooking," Browhow said. "I started doing grilled porkchops and started doing seafood. The list just goes on and on."

Although the business is known for its barbecue, Browhow said his seafood platters have become popular with customers. The seafood platters are is offered in two options: snow crab clusters served with shrimp, sausage, corn, an egg, potato and dipping sauce for $35 or shrimp, served with sausage, corn, an egg, potato and dipping sauce for $25. Bro How? BBQ also offers a fried seafood platter that is served with fried catfish and fried shrimp, as well as a fried crab leg basket, served with fried corn and a salad.

Other menu items include grilled ribeye steak, Philly Steak egg rolls, chicken fried rice, baked potato loaded with shrimp and cheese, and stuffed turkey legs, stuffed with macaroni and cheese and jambalaya.

Business has been steady, Browhow said.

"When COVID first jumped off, everything had to be quick, fast and in a hurry," Browhow said. "God has kept me stable."

The truck is at 3623 Cooper Street, Monroe, and is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.