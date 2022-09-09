ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Veterans in Anderson County invited to breakfast Saturday

By The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks St. The “chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

"The great team at Alexander Guest House will be preparing the food," according to a news release.

Alexander Guest House Senior Living, formerly known as The Guest House, occupies the historic building in Oak Ridgethat was built as a hotel during the Manhattan Project to secretly house official visitors during World War II.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The city of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media, including The Oak Ridger, is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month. Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes, the release stated.

Oct. 8's Breakfast is sponsored by Friends of U.S. Military Families Inc.; Nov. 12’s breakfast is sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet; Dec. 10's Breakfast is sponsored by Nuclear Care Partners. Jan. 14, 2023's Breakfast sponsorship is currently open; Feb. 11 will be sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; March 11's breakfast is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign War Post 12051.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, contact Terry Frank at (865) 310-4097.

insideofknoxville.com

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (9/11 – 9/20/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
