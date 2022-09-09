ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Pinocchio': Here's How You Can Stream the Live-Action Movie on Disney+

By Latifah Muhammad
 4 days ago

Happy Disney+ Day ! A live-action adaptation of Pinocchio , starring Tom Hanks and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, debuted Thursday (Sept. 8) on Disney+ .

The Robert Zemeckis film takes a hybrid, live-action and CGI approach to the classic tale of a wooden puppet who wants to become a real boy. Hanks plays Geppetto, the woodcarver who creates Pinocchio (voiced by Ainsworth), and Cynthia Erivo plays the Blue Fairy who brings him to life.

Keegan-Michael Key gets into character as “Honest” John, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, Lorraine Bracco plays a new character named Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

Disney + is celebrating Disney+ Day with new releases and a 75% discount on monthly subscriptions. Keep reading for directions on how to join and stream Pinocchio .

How to Watch Pinocchio On Disney+

Pinocchio is one of several new releases debuting for Disney+ Day. The fantasy film is streaming exclusively on the platform at no extra charge to subscribers.

Not subscribed to Disney+? Today’s your lucky day! New and eligible returning subscribers can join for $1.99 for the first month, if you sign up by Sept. 19. The streaming package will cost $7.99 after the promo ends. Disney+ also has annual plans for $79.99 and a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month.

Disney+

$1.99 for first month ($7.99 after trial ends)


Buy Now

1

Want a free trial to Disney+? The platform doesn’t offer free trials directly, but there are ways to save on your bill, and maybe even land a free subscription for up to six months.

The Disney+ annual plan saves you money because you only pay for 10 months of service versus 12 months. The monthly plan is also a budget-conscious option because you can cancel the subscription if you need to save money, and if you know someone who already has Disney+, you may be able to stream for free (Disney+ allows up to seven profiles under one account).

Other ways to save: Verizon customers can get free access to Disney+ or the Disney+ Bundle for six months with select Unlimited plans. American Express Platinum cardholders may be able to get free Disney+ by using a digital entertainment credit ($20 per month, up to $240 in annual savings ).

Disney+ subscribers can enjoy thousands of hours of entertainment including Disney+ Day debuts like Pinocchio , BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage LA , Thor: Love & Thunder and Cars on The Road .

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming destination for must-watch content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Stream cult classics, fascinating documentaries and Disney+ originals like She-Wolf , Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hawkeye , WandaVision , The Mandalorian , Loki , The Book of Boba Fett , The Beatles: Get Back , Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers , Turning Red , Baymax , and Rise .

Watch the trailer for Pinocchio below.

