ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Crews recover vehicle over embankment

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver was injured in a crash in Rockcastle County that sent a vehicle over a 300 foot embankment. Mount Vernon Firefighters responded to the scene of an injury accident on I-75 South near mile marker 57. A single occupant was extricated from the vehicle...
wymt.com

Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
speedonthewater.com

Gallery Of The Week: Sunsations Storm Lake Cumberland

With stops open for two days during the wildly popular Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., the fun continues today as the go-fast boaters who traveled from as far away as California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and beyond return to the lake as well as the always-impressive raft-up at Harmon Creek. And while the weather may not be as welcoming as it was on Friday with showers possible throughout the day, participants are likely to have a great time on and off the water.
JAMESTOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Whitley County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Whitley County, KY
Accidents
City
River, KY
County
Whitley County, KY
1450wlaf.com

John Michael Montgomery doing well after Friday bus accident

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Everyone involved in Friday’s rollover RV accident on I-75 in Campbell County is recovering. “Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries,” said country music star John Michael Montgomery on his Facebook page this evening.
JELLICO, TN
WTVQ

Renfro Supply Co. expanding operations in Williamsburg

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Renfro Supply Co. is expanding its operations in Whitley County with a nearly $8.5 million investment. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday that the wholesaler will grow in Williamsburg, creating 25 more jobs. The investment will allow the company to more than double its space. Construction is anticipated to begin this month and be completed by June 2023.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumberland Falls#The Falls#Swimming#Into The River#Accident#Ken K105 Com
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for missing man

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department issued a Golden Alert Friday morning. Police are looking for Derek VanWormer, 37, who was reported missing early Thursday morning. He is described as having a thin build, has a beard, brown hair, hazel eyes and 5′09″ tall along with having multiple...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Corbin hosts final Moonbow Eggfest

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Moonbow Eggfest in Corbin kicked off Saturday morning. Chefs from across the Southeast participated, making all kinds of food in Green Egg grills. Each dish had its own special twist, adding buzz to a rising culinary culture in the town. Corbin Tourism and Convention...
CORBIN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103GBF

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
kentuckytoday.com

Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
LEE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County woman arrested for having DUI suspended license

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s office have arrested a Laurel County woman for driving a car with a DUI suspended license. Laurel County deputies brought Rachel Doan of London, 41, into custody Friday morning. The arrest happened in a business parking lot off...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing person reported in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy