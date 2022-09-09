The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to get a Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. However, that does not mean they didn’t have a few players stand out. One of those players is Maxx Crosby, who continued to torment the Chargers. According to Pro Football Focus, Crosby was the team’s highest-graded player in Week 1 after totaling seven pressures, five hits and two quarterback hurries. He was completely dominant despite not registering a sack.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO