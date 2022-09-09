Read full article on original website
Related
Khalil Mack draws ultimate 6-word praise from Derek Carr ahead of Chargers-Raiders Week 1 matchup
Derek Carr is set to once again meet former teammate Khalil Mack, as the Las Vegas Raiders will square off with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Mack made a name for himself in the NFL during his four-season run with the Raiders, where he amounted to 40.5 sacks and 84 total quarterback hits. […] The post Khalil Mack draws ultimate 6-word praise from Derek Carr ahead of Chargers-Raiders Week 1 matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
WR Keenan Allen out of Chargers opener with hamstring injury
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Chargers receiver Keenan Allen didn't play after halftime in Los Angeles' season opener because of a hamstring injury. Allen got hurt in the second quarter Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had four catches on four targets from Justin Herbert for 66 yards before his injury, including a 42-yard gain.
Derek Carr gets brutally honest on struggles in Week 1 loss vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried to pin the blame on himself for the lackluster performance of his team’s offense in Sunday’s 24-19 road loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:. Derek Carr was outplayed by Herbert, as he...
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders: Rookie Performance Tracker, NFL Week 1
After trading both their first and second-round picks in exchange for Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders still had six picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. This marks the first draft class for new general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels. With this in mind, they wasted no time attacking the teams’ needs but also selecting for value in the later rounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Statement game against the Chiefs for Justin Herbert and Co.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Week 2 Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Thu, Sep. 15 @ Chiefs 5:15 PM Amazon
Derek Carr’s Raiders protector Andre James leaves stadium in ambulance after Joey Bosa collision
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James apparently left SoFi Stadium in an ambulance following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, James is being evaluated for a concussion. However, it is worth noting that he was sitting up, alert and seemingly in good spirits when he was brought to […] The post Derek Carr’s Raiders protector Andre James leaves stadium in ambulance after Joey Bosa collision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore
Chargers' Allen suffers hamstring injury in win over Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen sustained the injury in the first half while making a cut and was unable to return. The Chargers are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday in Week...
Maxx Crosby was the highest-graded player in Week 1 for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to get a Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. However, that does not mean they didn’t have a few players stand out. One of those players is Maxx Crosby, who continued to torment the Chargers. According to Pro Football Focus, Crosby was the team’s highest-graded player in Week 1 after totaling seven pressures, five hits and two quarterback hurries. He was completely dominant despite not registering a sack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chargers Offensive Line Passes First Test, Shutting Down Raiders Pass Rush in Season Opener
The Chargers offensive line turned in a solid Week 1 performance in the team's 24-19 win over the Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders sign Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller to 3-year, $51 million extension
The Raiders have arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver and tight end under contract through the next few years after inking a deal with Darren Waller.
Yardbarker
Chargers LB Khalil Mack Obliterates Former Raiders Teammate Derek Carr
The Los Angeles Chargers set out to fix their defense and elevate their pass rush to another level. To do that, they acquired Khalil Mack, a player once endeared to Raider Nation . Interestingly enough, when Mack came to the Bolts, he was called everything from has-been to washed up to injury prone. Mack put those doubters to rest on Sunday against his old team, the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker
From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders Kolton Miller
HENDERSON, Nev.-Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders has emerged as one of the elite left tackles in all of the National Football League. That is why the nation is talking about his much-anticipated matchup with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in the opening game of the 2022 NFL season.
Yardbarker
The Las Vegas Raiders Fall to the Los Angeles Chargers 24-19
Quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers got a measure of payback against the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns as the Chargers, knocked out of the playoffs by the Raiders in the last game of the 2021 season, opened the new year with a 24-19 victory over the AFC West rival on Sunday at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders head to Southern California to face off with their division-rival Los Angeles Chargers in an opening-week thriller at Sofi Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chargers prediction and pick. The Raiders went 10-7 in 2021, making the playoffs before falling...
Comments / 0