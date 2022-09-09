Read full article on original website
Related
everythingsouthcity.com
Sign Hill in the Early Morning Captures Sunrise Light – and Deep Thoughts on our Little Town – South San Francisco
While many other areas of the State are covered in a smokey haze, we are fortunate for the coastal winds that clear our air allowing for some incredible photo captures. Such as this one from South City neighbor Mel Ellison. With his permission, we share this along with his early morning thoughts, which have brought about a lively conversation on his own social media.
Comments / 0