Montgomery Parks in Collaboration with County Agencies Repurpose Parking Spaces as a Creative Installation for PARK(ing) Day
Montgomery Parks in cooperation with the Wheaton Urban District, Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Montgomery County Recreation (MCR), One Montgomery Green and Montgomery Energy Connection invite the public to celebrate PARK(ing) Day on Friday, September 16, 2022. The organizations will repurpose part of a parking lot in Wheaton, Md., behind the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) building, into a temporary parklet. Games, a DJ, and free Italian ice will be available for guests to enjoy. There will also be an LED light bulb exchange where residents can trade energy-inefficient incandescent bulbs for more energy-saving LED ones.
MCPS: Negotiations to Restore Covid-19 Leave Benefit Underway, Announcement Expected Soon
MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight has sent a letter to MCPS employees informing them of negotiations underway to restore Covid-19 leave for this school year. The Covid-19 leave benefit was not extended after last school year. Per the message, an announcement is expected to be made soon. The full message can be seen below.
Governor Hogan Announces More Than $13 Million in Highway Safety Grants, Including Over $150,000 to the Montgomery County Police Department
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced more than $13 million in federal and state highway safety grants as part of a statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities. The state funds were disbursed at the start of the fiscal year, and the federal funds will be distributed October 1 by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office. In all, more than 90 organizations, agencies, and programs will receive funds.
CSX Notifies MDOT of Potential Strike That Could Affect MARC Commuter Service
As a result of an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions, CSX has notified MDOT MTA that there is the potential for a labor strike starting the morning of Friday, September 16. Since CSX owns and maintains the Camden and Brunswick lines in addition to dispatching MARC trains, any labor strike would result in the immediate suspension of all MARC Camden and Brunswick Line service until a resolution is reached.
Gaithersburg Book Festival’s Annual High School Poetry Contest to Focus on Theme of Diversity or Inclusion
The Gaithersburg Book Festival is proud to announce its annual high school poetry contest is now open for submissions. The theme for 2023 is diversity or inclusion. First and second place winners will receive $250 and $100, respectively. Third place and fan favorite winners will receive $50 and $25, respectively. Winners will be announced at the Gaithersburg Book Festival, which is taking place May 20, 2023, at Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm (506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877).
Defendant in Fifty-One-Year-Old Cold Case Ordered Held Without Bond
Today in the District Court for Montgomery County, in Rockville, MD, Judge Aileen Oliver ordered defendant, Larry Smith, 71, of Little Falls, NY, held without bond pending trial. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for October 7th at 9:30 am. Smith, (a.k.a. Larry Becker) is facing murder charges for the death of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall in 1971.
Local Couple Committed to Raising $1 Million for Immunotherapy Research
On October 3, 2021, Jenny and Kevin Kehoe of Kensington, MD lost their almost three-year-old son Conor to an aggressive form of leukemia called T-cell ALL. The couple has since committed to raising $1,000,000 in five years for immunotherapy research at Children’s National, where Conor spent the last 10 months of his life. Since starting the fundraiser this past July, they have raised over $48,000. Additional details below per the fundraising page:
Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?
Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Milan Laser Hair Removal Coming Soon to Muddy Branch Square
Milan Laser Hair Removal, the nation’s largest laser hair removal center, is coming soon to 826 Muddy Branch Rd, Gaithersburg, the former Weight Watchers location in the Muddy Branch Square shopping center. Milan Laser Hair Removal has over 200 locations nationwide. Per a recent press release: “We owe our...
Guilty Verdict in 2013 Rockville Murder
On Friday in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before judge John Maloney, a jury convicted defendants Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, and Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C., on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in Rockville/Aspen Hill in 2013, and multiple related charges. Bellamy and Byrd face a potential sentence of life in prison. A sentencing hearing for Bellamy is scheduled for Oct. 17, at 2pm. A sentencing hearing for Byrd is scheduled for Oct. 28th at 2:30pm.
BMX Athlete Tony Hoffman to Speak About Drug Abuse and Recovery at Richard Montgomery High School
Professional BMX racer Tony Hoffman will be speaking about addiction and recovery at Richard Montgomery High School (250 Richard Montgomery Drive) in Rockville from 6-8:30pm on Tuesday, September 27. September is National Recovery Month and this event is part of the City of Rockville’s “Rockville Goes Purple” campaign.
Unclaimed $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Gaithersburg
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg. The ticket remains unclaimed as of September 12, according to the Maryland Lottery. Other MoCo winners from the past week include a $10,000 scratch off sold at 7-Eleven (121 Kentlands Blvd) in Gaithersburg, a $15,000 Keno ticket sold at Brighton Beer & Wine (225 Muddy Branch Road) in Gaithersburg, and a $10,606 Racetrax ticket sold at Sunshine Ethio (6907 New Hampshire Ave) in Takoma Park.
Baskin Robbins Coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center
Back in January, @themocosource reached out to let us know that Baskin Robbins would be coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center and we now have confirmation from klnb that the ice cream shop will be coming to the vacant space next to Suburban Hair and Linda’s Nails. Baskin Robbins joins a growing list of restaurants that are all expected to open in the redeveloped MV shopping center by the end of the year that includes Antojitos Salvadoreños Isabel, Boo Boo Pho, Dickey’s BBQ, Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken, and Kobe Japan. The new Starbucks is at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s (19290 Montgomery Village Ave) opened in last month.
Olney: Pacha Mama Juice Co. Permanently Moves to One Life Fitness Parking Lot
Pacha Mama Juice Co., a mobile food truck that offers made-to-order fruit and vegetable juices, has moved to a permanent location in the One Life Fitness parking lot in Olney as of September 1st (17821 Georgia Ave). The food truck was first announced in April of this year and has...
Dominique Dawes to Open Second Gymnastics & Ninja Academy in MoCo
United States Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes opened her first gymnastics and ninja academy in Clarksburg in the summer of 2020. Dawes recently announced that she’ll be opening a second location in Rockville/North Bethesda. It will be located in the upper level of the Montrose Shopping Center, next to KPot. The buildout of the gym is set to begin in the next two weeks and open in early 2023. It will be located at.
Rio Grande Grill in Germantown Has Been Sold, Will Reopen Under New Ownership
Rio Grande Grill at 13541 Clopper Rd in the Seneca Plaza shopping center in Germantown has been sold. Former owner Erika Myers tells us that the new owners will be keeping the same name and menu. The restaurant is currently closed for renovations and is expected to reopen in a few weeks.
Beyond MoCo: DP Dough is Coming Back to College Park
DP Dough is making its return to College Park, MD nearly three years after closing its doors in January 2020 at 8145 Baltimore Ave. The Columbus, Ohio-based chain will be returning to College Park, this time at Terrapin Row, according to signage that’s up at 4200 Hartwick Rd.- In...
Filo Cafe, a new Filipino restaurant, is Coming to Rockville
Filo Cafe, a self-described “mom and pop restaurant” that will offer Filipino cuisine, is coming to 4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy. The restaurant, which announced in August that it is hoping to open this month (September), will take over the storefront that was previously home to NYC Pizza and Subs. Last week the restaurant posted on its social media that it is hiring for kitchen staff and cashier positions. We’ll have updates and additional information as the restaurant prepares to open.
