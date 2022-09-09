Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 8-11: Keep your eyes on the road
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 8-11, 2022. September 8. Prepared...
actionnewsnow.com
Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital
CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
actionnewsnow.com
2 women found dead in Linda last week, deputies increase patrols
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two bodies were found in Linda last week as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cases, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the two female bodies were found at two different locations and do not match a missing persons...
KCRA.com
2 bodies found within 2 miles of each other in Yuba County, cause of deaths unknown
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff's Department is working to identify the second body that was found this week. Authorities said someone called them on Friday around 5:43 p.m. after finding a woman's body on Fire Road near Cattail Court. At this time, authorities say there is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felony vandalism, DUI, indecent exposure
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. May 29. Krishneel Kumar, 33, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication at Thunder Valley Casino. Aug. 20. Juan Francisco...
Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters put out early morning fire near a Chico school
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out an early morning vegetation fire that burned right behind a Chico elementary school. The fire broke out Monday around 2 a.m. in the creek bed behind Little Chico Creek Elementary School off Amanda Way. The fire burned about half an acre before firefighters extinguished...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
Lassen County News
Friday night Roop Street fire injures three
The Susanville Fire Department reports three people were injured during a late evening fire at a Roop Street apartment building Friday, Sept. 9. According to a statement from the SFD, about 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, units responded to a structure fire at 555 N. Roop St. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a ground-floor apartment fully involved and spreading into the apartment above with multiple exposures on both sides.
actionnewsnow.com
Dollar General in Oroville evacuated due to smoking AC unit Sunday
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they evacuated the Dollar General on 3rd Street in Oroville on Sunday as a precaution due to a smoking AC unit on the roof. The fire was contained to a refrigeration unit, and all but one engine has returned to quarters.
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen guns found in Oroville, convicted felon arrested
OROVILLE, Calif. - A convicted felon has been arrested in connection to a burglary at an Oroville storage unit where several guns were stolen, the Oroville Police Department said. Police responded to the HHH Mini Storage in Oroville on July 25 after a burglary took place the night before. Authorities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 5 – more dangerous driving and dog problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 5. September 5. Surprise. 4:03...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Rollover Accident on Highway 99 [Butte County, CA]
One Dead, Multiple Hurt after Auto Collision near Richvale Highway. Police responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m., near Richvale Highway. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. In addition, medics pronounced one victim dead at...
Horses left in Mosquito Fire evacuation zone fed, given water to by firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Two horses left behind in the Mosquito Fire evacuation zone now have water and food after crews on the frontlines of the destructive fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties stopped to help the animals. While assigned to the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, firefighters from the...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected thief arrested after burglary in Chico neighborhood
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a burglary that took place on Wednesday in Chico. At approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a citizen called in to report that an unknown man was trying to enter her home on the 1100 block of Olive Street in Chico. After confronting the suspect, the woman told Chico Police that the male suspect fled from the scene.
Evacuations continue to grow as firefighters achieve containment on Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, firefighters finally started to achieve some containment on the Mosquito Fire after it has been burning in Placer County and El Dorado County for the past six days. According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:59 a.m., the Mosquito Fire is now 10% contained and has burned 46,587 acres. While […]
Lassen County News
Transients start vegetation fire near Little League Field
The Susanville Fire Department responded to a transient-caused vegetation fire behind 1525 Riverside Drive near the Pat Murphy Little League Field at an undisclosed time Saturday, Sept. 10. The human-caused fire was contained to an approximately 20- by 30-foot area. No injuries were reported from fire staff on the scene...
Mosquito Fire blazes through 37 thousand acres
An update to the Mosquito Fire that is blazing through 37 thousand acres, forcing more evacuation orders in Placer and El Dorado counties
Comments / 0