CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a burglary that took place on Wednesday in Chico. At approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a citizen called in to report that an unknown man was trying to enter her home on the 1100 block of Olive Street in Chico. After confronting the suspect, the woman told Chico Police that the male suspect fled from the scene.

CHICO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO