Read full article on original website
Related
I-91 North in Wallingford reopens after crash
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 North in Wallingford was reopened after a motor vehicle crash Monday morning partly shut it down, according to Connecticut DOT. Preliminary information from state police said that just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, troopers were advised of a crash involving a car and box truck on I-91 North near exit 13. […]
NBC Connecticut
Multiple Cars Chase, Shoot at Each Other in Bristol: Police
Police are investigating after multiple cars allegedly chased and shot at each other across Bristol Monday night. Officials received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of King Street, also known as Route 229, and Broad Street, or Route 72. Shortly after, police received additional calls reporting shots fired...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighter Injured After Getting Attacked by a Dog While Battling House Fire in Derby: FD
A firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries after officials said they were attacked by a dog while battling a house fire in Derby on Sunday. Fire crews were called to a reported fire on Spring Street around 5:47 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found a working...
DoingItLocal
I-95 Two Pedestrians Struck
2022-09-12@12:37pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two pedestrians have been struck on I-95 northbound on the exit 21 ramp. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Plymouth police ID suspect in road rage incident in which gun was pointed at motorist in presence of child
PLYMOUTH – Police on Monday said they charged a man in connection with a road rage incident in June in which a suspect pointed a handgun at another motorist in the presence of a young child. Floyd Morey, 43, of 30 Carter Road, faces charges of second-degree threatening and...
Register Citizen
Police: Over 12 bus passengers hurt in Orange crash
ORANGE — More than a dozen passengers on a CTtransit bus were hospitalized Thursday evening after police say the bus was rear-ended by a truck on Route 34. Orange police said the collision occurred shortly before 7 p.m. near the Racebrook Road intersection. “Initial information shows that the bus...
Register Citizen
New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash
NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
NBC Connecticut
1 Injured in Crash on Route 83 in Ellington
One person is injured after a crash on Route 83 in Ellington on Saturday morning. State police said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 83 was closed between Kibbe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Minors Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash
Four people, two of them minors, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
Officer injured after being assaulted at Oyster Fest
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk officer was injured Saturday at the Oyster Festival when a male punched them following a break-up of a fight. Police Officials say officers working the festival were notified of a fight around 9:49 p.m. Juveniles near the Kids Cove were fighting, sparking a response by the police. Officers arrived […]
More than a dozen injured in crash involving CT Transit bus in Orange: Police
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Over a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a CT Transit bus and a pickup truck in Orange on Thursday night, according to the police. Police said the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Rt. 34 near the intersection of Race Brook Road. Initial information showed the bus […]
Four hospitalized in Bridgeport car accident
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot Outside Apartment Complex in Plainville
A 22-year-old man is in surgery after he was shot outside an apartment complex in Plainville Monday morning. Officials said this is the first shooting in Plainville in the last 15 to 20 years. Police said they received several 911 calls from residents at Hamlin View Terrace on Woodford Avenue...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Jogging Struck by Vehicle in Wallingford: Police
A woman who was jogging was struck by a vehicle in Wallingford on Friday. Officers were called to a collision on Center Street near South Colony Road around 11:30 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found a woman with noticeable injuries. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police did not release details on the extent of her injuries.
Eyewitness News
Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought. According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday. They issued a Silver Alert. Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown...
3 Killed After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole In Front Of Brookhaven Fire Department
Three men were killed on Long Island after the alleged stolen car they were driving crashed into a utility pole. The crash occurred in Brookhaven around 7:50 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department at 2486 Montauk Highway. According to Suffolk County Police, the men were...
Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
Police Investigate After Rug Pulled From Farmington River
Connecticut State Police say a rug pulled from a river by a social media influencer/paranormal investigator has found no evidence it was related to a crime. Detectives from the Major Crime Squad, responded to the Farmington River on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. and at the request of Farmington Police after reports of a rug found by a social media influencer, Sean Austin.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
Eyewitness News
Three juveniles, 20-year-old charged following car theft in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car on Monday. Police say 20-year-old Tyanna White and three juveniles stole a Toyota Rav 4 from Acorn Drive in Middletown. According to police, the car was last seen in downtown Middletown and reports claimed the...
Comments / 1