San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO firefighters, CHP helicopter respond to hikers in distress during heat wave

By Stephanie Zappelli
 4 days ago

Cal Fire, the San Luis Obispo Fire Department and a CHP helicopter assisted two hikers in distress on Thursday as the heat reached 93 degrees in the city.

The first hiker called for help from the trail at Reservoir Canyon just north of the city.

The hiker, a woman in her 60s, had water and a hiking partner, but she grew exhausted in the heat and couldn’t finish the trail, Cal Fire spokesperson Adan Orozco said.

The hikers called 911 at about 11:53 a.m., and CHP sent a helicopter to assist with the rescue.

Firefighters met her on the trail and strapped her into a harness attached to the helicopter, which then transported her to an ambulance at the trailhead, Orozco said. She was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and treated for heat stress, he said.

The woman’s hiking partner did not require medical attention, Orozco said.

Cal Fire and the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to two calls for hikers in distress on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Courtesy of Cal Fire

The second hiker climbed Bishop Peak during one of the hottest periods of the day, Orozco said.

The hiker texted a friend that he could be suffering from heat exhaustion, but the two lost communication for about 20 minutes, Orozco said. During the silence, the hiker’s friend called 911 — alerting the Fire Department that the hiker could need medical attention on the trail.

Cal Fire asked the CHP helicopter to circle the mountain, but they didn’t see anyone on the trail. Eventually, they found the hiker at the trailhead completing the hike. He confirmed that he texted his friend about heat exhaustion on the trail, but felt better and was able to finish the hike, Orozco said. He didn’t require medical attention.

“He was definitely feeling the temperature today,” Orozco said.

A hiker may have heat exhaustion if they stop sweating and get full body chills, Orozco said. He recommended hiking with a friend, planning hikes for the morning before the temperature increases, drinking water days ahead of the hike and drinking water during the hike before getting thirsty, he said.

San Luis Obispo, CA
