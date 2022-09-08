ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

fox26houston.com

State Senator John Whitmire's urgent call for crime control

HOUSTON - For the latest edition of "Texas-The Issue Is…" FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with John Whitmire, Dean of the Texas Senate. The longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is calling for a bi-partisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
fox26houston.com

Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos

HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home

A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Houston armed suspects wanted in eye care store robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered a eye care store at around 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of San Felipe asking about sunglasses. While showing...
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

2 Texas men arrested for dental fraud scheme totaling $7 million

HOUSTON — Two Houston men both employed in dentistry were arrested for their roles in a healthcare fraud scheme totaling almost $7 million in false charges, officials said. Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh and Rene Fernandez Gaviola of Houston both worked at Floss Family Dental Care as a manager and operator, respectively, when they filed false claims to Medicaid for various dental services that were never performed.
HOUSTON, TX
KTRE

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: How much did Houston leaders know about convicted city council relations director’s dealings with private businessman?

HOUSTON – Following the federal conviction of former City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas for conspiracy tied to bribes, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told residents, “I am surprised out of the revelation here because it is out of character.”. Since Mayor Turner’s news conference at City Hall, KPRC...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Multiple people shot at apparent block party in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – At least two people were reportedly shot Saturday night at what police believe was a block party in northeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6300 block of Laura Koppe Road near Compton at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night. Police...
HOUSTON, TX

