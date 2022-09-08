Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
State Senator John Whitmire's urgent call for crime control
HOUSTON - For the latest edition of "Texas-The Issue Is…" FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with John Whitmire, Dean of the Texas Senate. The longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is calling for a bi-partisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
No more waiting! Harris Co. Jail ordered to book inmates in faster
The Harris County Jail is in trouble for taking too long to get inmates in to the jail. It's a problem 13 Investigates exposed just 10 days ago.
Galveston County man threatens judges, calls in multiple bomb threats, officials say
The 30-year-old suspect made phone calls saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County courthouse. It was evacuated immediately.
Click2Houston.com
2 men charged in death of Pct. 3 deputy were both out on bond for previous murder charges, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Friday. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder. On Sunday, Aug. 29, 37-year-old Deputy Ursin was fatally shot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
Suspects in off-duty deputy's death out on bonds for unrelated murder charges
13 Investigates dug into the alarmingly low bond amounts given to two men accused of killing an off-duty constable's deputy.
iheart.com
Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home
A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
KWTX
Houston armed suspects wanted in eye care store robbery
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered a eye care store at around 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of San Felipe asking about sunglasses. While showing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 25
2 Texas men arrested for dental fraud scheme totaling $7 million
HOUSTON — Two Houston men both employed in dentistry were arrested for their roles in a healthcare fraud scheme totaling almost $7 million in false charges, officials said. Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh and Rene Fernandez Gaviola of Houston both worked at Floss Family Dental Care as a manager and operator, respectively, when they filed false claims to Medicaid for various dental services that were never performed.
Houston crime: Violent night leaves 4 dead, several injured, police say
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for the Houston Police Department after multiple shootings across the city left four people dead and several others injured. The violence started in northeast Houston after two people were killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings just blocks apart.
Galveston City Council approves $47K grant from TxDOT to enforce laws against impaired drivers
The City of Galveston said it would be matching funds of almost $10,000 to help cover overtime and operational services.
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 constables, 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says
A recent analysis of Oath Keepers' leaked membership rolls found Texas had the most members of any state who worked as elected officials or law enforcement officers.
KTRE
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: How much did Houston leaders know about convicted city council relations director’s dealings with private businessman?
HOUSTON – Following the federal conviction of former City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas for conspiracy tied to bribes, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told residents, “I am surprised out of the revelation here because it is out of character.”. Since Mayor Turner’s news conference at City Hall, KPRC...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lina Hidalgo increases lead in Harris County Judge race two months ahead of Election Day, new poll finds
Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo has strengthened her lead against Republican opponent Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the race for Harris County Judge just two months away from Election Day, according to a new poll. The poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows Hidalgo with a 10-percentage...
2 killed in separate shootings blocks and hours apart during violent night in Houston, police say
The deadly shooting was part of what proved to be a violent night in the Bayou City with a total of seven shootings that resulted in four deaths.
Houston driver charged with reckless driving after RV crash leaves 2 dead in Virginia, police say
According to police, the crash left 2 dead and five passengers injured. None of the passengers in the RV were reportedly wearing seatbelts.
Click2Houston.com
Multiple people shot at apparent block party in NE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – At least two people were reportedly shot Saturday night at what police believe was a block party in northeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6300 block of Laura Koppe Road near Compton at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night. Police...
Comments / 0