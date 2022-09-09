Read full article on original website
Dis Pater
3d ago
Ohhhh.....vote by mail. Why is mail in ballots,often pointed out as the easiest manipulated for cheating, so defended by the democrats....
Reply(4)
7
Alvin Rubesh
3d ago
voting by mail allows democrats to cheat, which is the only way they can win
Reply
6
Related
thekatynews.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo issued the following statement calling for support of the proposed Harris County budget
“I’m proud to champion a budget that both decreases the tax rate and adds millions of dollars to public safety, including a substantial pay increase for frontline police officers. On the other hand, the strategy some have taken of promoting half-baked and unworkable budget proposals is irresponsible and ignores the realities and trade-offs of what it takes to successfully govern a county. At a time when the nine Harris County police agencies currently have more than 400 fully funded yet unfilled positions, these illogical proposals would create hundreds of new positions that may never be filled, while preventing raises for the current police officers and cutting critical funding for flood control, public health, and other areas.
thekatynews.com
Comptroller Glenn Hegar Statement on Resolution of Harris County Legal Battle
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released the following statement regarding Judge Lora Livingston’s approval of a resolution between the Comptroller’s office and Harris County:. “This court agreement promotes free speech and preserves state officials’ ability to intervene to advocate for local residents when local elected officials ignore their wishes....
bloghouston.com
King: Harris County funding for law enforcement
For the most part, I find the “defunding the police” debate little more than partisan rhetoric which serves more to obfuscate than elucidate any meaningful discussion about the appropriate level of law enforcement funding. This is especially true in the current back and forth between Democrats and Republicans on Harris County’s funding of law enforcement.
fox4news.com
Texas: The Issue Is.... State senator makes urgent call for crime control
HOUSTON - The widespread concern over public safety is front and center in this week’s edition of "Texas: The Issue Is…" State Sen. John Whitmire, the longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, is calling for a bipartisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
State Senator John Whitmire's urgent call for crime control
HOUSTON - For the latest edition of "Texas-The Issue Is…" FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with John Whitmire, Dean of the Texas Senate. The longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is calling for a bi-partisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
KHOU
VERIFY: Yes, gas stations can charge more for paying with a credit card
HOUSTON — The cost of gas may be falling but we’re still looking for ways to save when we fill up. A viewer in Spring reached out to our VERIFY team when he thought he caught some gas stations breaking the law and charging more for gas. Stephen...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lina Hidalgo increases lead in Harris County Judge race two months ahead of Election Day, new poll finds
Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo has strengthened her lead against Republican opponent Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the race for Harris County Judge just two months away from Election Day, according to a new poll. The poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows Hidalgo with a 10-percentage...
KHOU
New poll shows key Texas races staying tight as November election gets closer
HOUSTON — Election day is just a few months away and a new poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University is giving a snapshot of where things stand in the state's biggest races. Texas Governor Race. All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
League City man threatened judges and called in multiple bomb threats, officials say
The 30-year-old suspect made phone calls saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County courthouse, officials say. It was evacuated immediately.
fox26houston.com
Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
HPD: Don't be alarmed if you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters, starting Tuesday
HOUSTON — If you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters around Houston, police say don’t be alarmed. According to Houston police, they’re working with the Department of Defense and other federal law enforcement agencies on training exercises beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, September 23. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 9th most ethnically diverse large city in the US: report
HOUSTON - Houston prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures and a recent study by WalletHub ranked it among the top large cities for its vast diversity. The report looked at each city based on ethnicity, race, language, and birthplace. Its findings resulted in Houston ranking 27th...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy shoots and kills man accused of charging at him with tire iron
Police said the man came within arms distance of the deputy at a Gulfgate Mexican restaurant before he opened fire. The man then ran outside and died in the parking lot.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Click2Houston.com
‘If you do anything to my car I’ll shoot you!’: Alleged purse snatcher threatens customers who chased him out of store
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are searching for a suspect who threatened to harm good Samaritans who were trying to apprehend him after he allegedly stole a purse from a woman who was shopping at a department store. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, on Sunday,...
KHOU
'Faith requires action' | Vice President Kamala Harris calls on Black faith leaders to continue fighting for a better democracy at Houston event
HOUSTON — Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in Houston on Thursday to tout the Biden-Harris administration's accomplishments, including the Inflation Reduction Act that the vice president says will reduce costs. Harris on Thursday also called on the hundreds of Black faith leaders to continue their fight for...
University of Houston's president was victim of crime while testifying in Austin, picture shows
University of Houston President Renu Khator shared a picture on Twitter of the conditions she found her car in after testifying in Austin.
Comments / 9