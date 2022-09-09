Manchester United were offered the chance to buy both Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie late in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano. The transfer guru revealed on his own YouTube channel that Man United were offered a plethora of players late in the transfer window as a deal for Antony was looking increasingly difficult to push over the line, meanwhile their moves for Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot stalled.

UEFA ・ 9 HOURS AGO