The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
kslnewsradio.com
New web app helping Utahns expunge criminal records
SALT LAKE CITY — Rasa, a web app, was launched last week and aims to help Utahns with criminal record expungement. The company behind the app hopes that a clean slate will create more opportunities for Utahns previously hindered by their records. The Rasa app helps users identify which...
kjzz.com
Utah GOP leader says it's 'disappointing' if Romney urged Biden presidential run
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new book reportedly said Utah Senator Mitt Romney — on the very night he was elected here — urged Joe Biden to run for president. “If this is true, what’s your reaction to it?” 2News asked Utah GOP chair Carson Jorgensen.
ksl.com
US housing slump is here to stay. What does that mean for Utah, the West?
SALT LAKE CITY — As the Federal Reserve continues to wage its war on record high inflation rates, it appears higher interest rates are likely here to stay for at least the next year or even longer — which means the U.S. housing market slump isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
kslnewsradio.com
New study ranks Utah as one of the worst states to work in
SALT LAKE CITY – A new study from Oxfam titled “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022” ranks Utah as 44th overall in the country. The lowest rank possible is 52nd. The study included Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia along with all 50 U.S. states in its rankings.
blackchronicle.com
Arizona’s Kari Lake denounces “derogatory” language from Oklahoma candidate she endorsed
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake denounced bigoted comments reportedly made by an Oklahoma legislative candidate she endorsed. Yes, and: Lake said Saturday she would rescind the endorsement if the comments were true. Driving the news: Jarrin Jackson, the GOP nominee for Oklahoma’s Senate District 2 who announced Lake’s...
utahbusiness.com
This rural Utah town will be home to the largest hydrogen hub in the world
Perhaps the average person hasn’t thought much about hydrogen as a power source, but energy moguls in Utah have focused on it for over a decade. Now, Utah finds itself in the middle of a new energy transition in the US—a movement away from carbon-laden fossil fuel to clean renewable energies, the most promising of which is hydrogen.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah teacher picked for NASA-affiliated teacher-training program
DRAPER, Utah — A Utah teacher left Monday for an opportunity very few people ever get to experience. Jennifer Muir, a science teacher at Draper Park Middle School in the Canyons School District, was chosen last year to attend a NASA-affiliated teacher-training program. Part of the five-day program includes a flight to the stratosphere.
ksl.com
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
Ex-Miss America Cara Mund qualifies as N.D. congressional candidate
BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state's office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot.Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund.The secretary of state's office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democrat in the race.
kslnewsradio.com
Eagle Mountain accidentally pays cyber-hacker over $1 million
SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Eagle Mountain was taken for $1.13 million by cyber-hacker(s), who inserted themselves into an ongoing email thread by posing as a vendor for the city regarding an infrastructure project the city government was planning. Tyler Maffitt, Eagle Mountain city communication manager, joins...
kslnewsradio.com
Church announces updates on temples in Puerto Rico and Sweden
SALT LAKE CITY — The open house for the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be later this year, the First Presidency announced Monday. The open house for the temple will be from Dec. 1 to Dec. 17, with the...
ksl.com
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here's why that's a problem
SALT LAKE CITY — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don't illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. Hilson, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2012. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned. He has previously said the claims were “purely based on political prosecution.” The Kalamazoo attorney also said that “90% of the facts that (Nessel) lays out, that she calls facts in her petition, are either false or I have no knowledge of what she’s talking about.”
utahstories.com
Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?
What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
AZFamily
Russia targets Arizona senators
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she won't debate Kari Lake on stage and instead proposed a town-hall style forum. What does SD Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden's increased visibility mean for his political future?. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:50 AM MST. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now. Maricopa...
kslnewsradio.com
Eagle Mountain falls victim to $1.3 million cyber crime
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah– Officials with Eagle Mountain City say they lost $1.3 million to an unknown cyber criminal in August. Tyler Maffitt, Communications Manager with the city, tells KSL Newsradio’s “Dave and Dujanovic” they became aware of the crime on August 31. “Within minutes we were...
utahstories.com
Hundreds of Unsheltered People are Sleeping on Salt Lake City’s Streets Tonight. Why?
Every night there are anywhere from 1,000 up to 2,000 people in Utah sleeping on the streets, along riverways, squatting in parks, or wandering around trying to find safety and security, most are in Salt Lake County, but the number is growing as every city along the Wasatch Front is facing housing shortages.
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Utah County
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect. According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver […]
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
