Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
How Litecoin (LTC) Is Able To Muster A 5-Day Straight Rally
Litecoin (LTC) is performing at its peak levels as seen in the past five days. LTC exhibits the formation of a rising parallel channel pattern. LTC price on a 5-day straight rally registered a growth of 21.4%. LTC is having a bull run as validated by the formation of a...
NEWSBTC
Helium (HNT) Recovers With Double-digit Gain, Can Bulls Push to $12?
Despite a strong bullish run in recent months, Helium (HNT) was unable to hold its ground against tether (USDT), with the price falling from an all-time high of $50 to around $5. The recent price increase in Bitcoin (BTC) has had a positive impact on the overall market, as most altcoins continue to show strength, producing more than 100% gains, with Helium (HNT) price also in the picture due to its impressive recovery. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
3 Cryptocurrencies To Purchase Right Now For Massive Gains: Big Eyes Coin, Vechain, And Tezos
Investors are interested to know which project is better for long-term cryptocurrency investment, given the regular addition of new cryptocurrencies to the market. Three of the most well-known cryptocurrencies right now, Vechain (VET), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Tezos (XTZ), have the potential to provide exceptional investment prospects with substantial returns. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a brand-new cryptocurrency in presale, is poised to change how meme currencies are seen across the cryptocurrency industry. The reason why Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be the most profitable cryptocurrency, alongside Tezos (XTZ) and Vechain (VET), to purchase right now will be covered in this post.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Surges Above $22,000 But Will The Momentum Last?
Bitcoin price displayed strength over the last four days as it finally broke past the $19,000 price zone. Bitcoin price was consolidating over the past week before this rally. At the moment, the $18,000 price level is acting as strong support for the coin. Even though the Bitcoin price has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) Price Tries To Breach $1,800 Resistance, Guns For $2,000
Ethereum rallied from the hype generated by the Merge announcement. Although this is recent news, ETH already hit the $2,000 mark after the bearish July market. After over a month of price increases, ETH’s price closed in on the $2,000 mark. One of its highest since the entire crypto market crashed. However, the most recent rally has placed confidence in investors and traders alike.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Rockets to $22k, Next Bullish Levels Traders Should Watch
Bitcoin gained pace and even spiked above the $22,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below $21,500. Bitcoin was able to clear the $21,200 and $21,500 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $21,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Wise To Invest In Uniglo (GLO) Early, Otherwise, Binance Coin (BNB) And Ripple (XRP) Like Gains Could Be Missed
It is often said that hindsight is 20/20. If only we knew then what we know now, we could have made different choices and enjoyed different outcomes. The same can be said about investing. So many people see the amazing gains that some investors have made in cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin and Ripple, and they wish they had invested sooner. But there is good news. It is not too late to invest in cryptocurrencies. In fact, there are many reasons to believe that now is a great time to invest in Uniglo.
NEWSBTC
Quant Suggests Bitcoin Will Be Back In The Driver Seat After Ethereum Merge
A quant has suggested that Bitcoin will again become the driving force in the crypto market once the Ethereum merge hype dies down. Bitcoin Share Of Crypto Trading Volume Already Seems To Be Overtaking Ethereum’s. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there are some signs that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Algorand (ALGO) and Litecoin (LTC) Investors Turn To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Algorand (ALGO) just had its first 7-day winning streak, thanks to Bitcoin’s march towards $21,000. Litecoin (LTC) also posted a 5-day rally that sent its price just below $65. However, the latest charts show optimism on both coins is starting to wane. ALGO and LTC investors look to be...
NEWSBTC
Avalanche Outmatches Top Cryptos As AVAX Posts 11% Rally In Last 7 Days
Avalanche (AVAX) has recently spiked by as much as 11% in the past seven days, surpassing other leading cryptocurrencies. August shows a whopping 46 million transactions made on the Avalanche network. Avalanche network busy with major developments and integrations. 4-hour chart for AVAX shows bullish movement. It is presumed that...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Surpasses 1 Billion Trading Volume After BNB Network Upgrade
There is strength in numbers and Binance Coin (BNB) has proven that time and again with its robust community of Bitcoin enthusiasts whose faith in the coin has always been its strong fortress. BNB surpasses 1 billion in terms of trading volume following network upgrade. BNB price up by 2.04%
NEWSBTC
New Cryptocurrency Projects To Put Your Coins in Before They Blow Up Like Binance Smart Chain – Tamadoge, and Big Eyes Coin
If you had access to the previous two years, there was no way you could have avoided hearing about cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes and the numerous branches and industries that the blockchain and cryptocurrency worlds have to offer their clients. With the addition of other sectors like DeFi, NFTs, DEXs,...
NEWSBTC
VGX, Native Crypto Of Troubled Voyager Platform, Gains 44% Over Last 24 Hours
Voyager (VGX), the crypto exchange platform that declared bankruptcy in July, used to be a force to reckon with in the crypto space. Voyager Digital files notice for public auction of the remainder of its assets. VGX registers a spike in trading volume and social metrics. In fact, VGX, its...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Trends Sideways Ahead Of The Merge
The Ethereum community and the entire crypto space will soon witness the Merge launch, the long-awaited upgrade. It’s a transition for the Ethereum mainnet from PoW to PoS consensus mechanism. It has become one of the most hyped events in the industry as many people are presenting different opinions about it.
NEWSBTC
Bridge (BRG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Bridge (BRG) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BRG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As the most public oracle on BNB chain, Bridge (BRG)...
NEWSBTC
Cardano, Big Eyes Coin, and Filecoin: Three Cryptocurrencies Aiming to make Multi-millionaires
In the past few months, three formidable cryptocurrencies have dominated the blockchain world. These projects have provided enormous value to users and investors, including new crypto Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Filecoin (FIL). There is still room for other cutting-edge coins to make a mark on the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With daily changes, these tokens might become the saviors of the cryptocurrency market.
NEWSBTC
MetaZeus (MZS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MetaZeus (MZS) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MZS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, MetaZeus (MZS) builds a...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Traders Bleed Heavily After Betting Against Market
The past week has been an eventful one for crypto traders, regardless of whether they were making profits or losses off the market. Over the weekend, the crypto market had seen some dramatic weekend, and as another trading week opens up, short traders have drawn the ‘short’ stick once more.
NEWSBTC
SEBA Bank To Include Ethereum Staking In Services
SEBA Bank is a renowned digital currency company that acts as a bridge between conventional currencies and digital currencies, like Ethereum. It’s committed to offering its customers and clients a secure and seamless trading experience. Like regular banks, SEBA Bank allows investors and traders to perform transactions based on...
Comments / 0