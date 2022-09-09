ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

How Litecoin (LTC) Is Able To Muster A 5-Day Straight Rally

Litecoin (LTC) is performing at its peak levels as seen in the past five days. LTC exhibits the formation of a rising parallel channel pattern. LTC price on a 5-day straight rally registered a growth of 21.4%. LTC is having a bull run as validated by the formation of a...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Helium (HNT) Recovers With Double-digit Gain, Can Bulls Push to $12?

Despite a strong bullish run in recent months, Helium (HNT) was unable to hold its ground against tether (USDT), with the price falling from an all-time high of $50 to around $5. The recent price increase in Bitcoin (BTC) has had a positive impact on the overall market, as most altcoins continue to show strength, producing more than 100% gains, with Helium (HNT) price also in the picture due to its impressive recovery. (Data from Binance)
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

3 Cryptocurrencies To Purchase Right Now For Massive Gains: Big Eyes Coin, Vechain, And Tezos

Investors are interested to know which project is better for long-term cryptocurrency investment, given the regular addition of new cryptocurrencies to the market. Three of the most well-known cryptocurrencies right now, Vechain (VET), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Tezos (XTZ), have the potential to provide exceptional investment prospects with substantial returns. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a brand-new cryptocurrency in presale, is poised to change how meme currencies are seen across the cryptocurrency industry. The reason why Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be the most profitable cryptocurrency, alongside Tezos (XTZ) and Vechain (VET), to purchase right now will be covered in this post.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Surges Above $22,000 But Will The Momentum Last?

Bitcoin price displayed strength over the last four days as it finally broke past the $19,000 price zone. Bitcoin price was consolidating over the past week before this rally. At the moment, the $18,000 price level is acting as strong support for the coin. Even though the Bitcoin price has...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Level#Price Action#Price Analysis#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The U S Federal Reserve
NEWSBTC

Ethereum (ETH) Price Tries To Breach $1,800 Resistance, Guns For $2,000

Ethereum rallied from the hype generated by the Merge announcement. Although this is recent news, ETH already hit the $2,000 mark after the bearish July market. After over a month of price increases, ETH’s price closed in on the $2,000 mark. One of its highest since the entire crypto market crashed. However, the most recent rally has placed confidence in investors and traders alike.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Rockets to $22k, Next Bullish Levels Traders Should Watch

Bitcoin gained pace and even spiked above the $22,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below $21,500. Bitcoin was able to clear the $21,200 and $21,500 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $21,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Wise To Invest In Uniglo (GLO) Early, Otherwise, Binance Coin (BNB) And Ripple (XRP) Like Gains Could Be Missed

It is often said that hindsight is 20/20. If only we knew then what we know now, we could have made different choices and enjoyed different outcomes. The same can be said about investing. So many people see the amazing gains that some investors have made in cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin and Ripple, and they wish they had invested sooner. But there is good news. It is not too late to invest in cryptocurrencies. In fact, there are many reasons to believe that now is a great time to invest in Uniglo.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Algorand (ALGO) and Litecoin (LTC) Investors Turn To The Hideaways (HDWY)

Algorand (ALGO) just had its first 7-day winning streak, thanks to Bitcoin’s march towards $21,000. Litecoin (LTC) also posted a 5-day rally that sent its price just below $65. However, the latest charts show optimism on both coins is starting to wane. ALGO and LTC investors look to be...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Avalanche Outmatches Top Cryptos As AVAX Posts 11% Rally In Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) has recently spiked by as much as 11% in the past seven days, surpassing other leading cryptocurrencies. August shows a whopping 46 million transactions made on the Avalanche network. Avalanche network busy with major developments and integrations. 4-hour chart for AVAX shows bullish movement. It is presumed that...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Binance Coin Surpasses 1 Billion Trading Volume After BNB Network Upgrade

There is strength in numbers and Binance Coin (BNB) has proven that time and again with its robust community of Bitcoin enthusiasts whose faith in the coin has always been its strong fortress. BNB surpasses 1 billion in terms of trading volume following network upgrade. BNB price up by 2.04%
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Trends Sideways Ahead Of The Merge

The Ethereum community and the entire crypto space will soon witness the Merge launch, the long-awaited upgrade. It’s a transition for the Ethereum mainnet from PoW to PoS consensus mechanism. It has become one of the most hyped events in the industry as many people are presenting different opinions about it.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Bridge (BRG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Bridge (BRG) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BRG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As the most public oracle on BNB chain, Bridge (BRG)...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Cardano, Big Eyes Coin, and Filecoin: Three Cryptocurrencies Aiming to make Multi-millionaires

In the past few months, three formidable cryptocurrencies have dominated the blockchain world. These projects have provided enormous value to users and investors, including new crypto Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Filecoin (FIL). There is still room for other cutting-edge coins to make a mark on the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With daily changes, these tokens might become the saviors of the cryptocurrency market.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

MetaZeus (MZS) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MetaZeus (MZS) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MZS/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, MetaZeus (MZS) builds a...
GAMBLING
NEWSBTC

Crypto Traders Bleed Heavily After Betting Against Market

The past week has been an eventful one for crypto traders, regardless of whether they were making profits or losses off the market. Over the weekend, the crypto market had seen some dramatic weekend, and as another trading week opens up, short traders have drawn the ‘short’ stick once more.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

SEBA Bank To Include Ethereum Staking In Services

SEBA Bank is a renowned digital currency company that acts as a bridge between conventional currencies and digital currencies, like Ethereum. It’s committed to offering its customers and clients a secure and seamless trading experience. Like regular banks, SEBA Bank allows investors and traders to perform transactions based on...
