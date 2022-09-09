Read full article on original website
‘Disturbing’: Two women attacked on two different walking trails within a week
The Matthews man who spearheaded the effort says it started because he didn't want his wife and his two-year-old child to be alone on the trail.
Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempts to force their way into cars
CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
South Carolina Mom Gets Arrested After Fight Erupts on Her Kid’s Middle School Bus in Chester
Sheriff's investigators arrested a mother involved in a brawl on her kid's middle school bus in Chester County, South Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer. Two students started fighting on the Chester Middle School bus on Friday afternoon, just before the bus arrived at a stop. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a parent of one of the brawling juveniles stepped onto the bus, causing the situation to escalate.
N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot
Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
Teen musician signs contract to play at Little Theater of Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia musician is already making quite a name for himself at the young age of 17. His name is Kadir Muhammad, but he goes professionally by The Giftt. James Muhammad, his dad and manager, said Kadir Muhammad was a preemie baby who almost didn't make it -- and is now thriving in every way.
Investigators say east Charlotte fire at empty house was intentionally set
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department said a fire at an empty east Charlotte home Saturday night was intentionally set. At 10 p.m. Saturday, firefighters said they arrived at the house on Commonwealth Avenue to find flames shooting into the air. The CFD said more than 30 firefighters controlled the blaze within 20 minutes.
Fort Mill School District Offers A $1,000 Reward For Information On Vandalism Suspects
FORT MILL, S.C.– The Fort Mill School District is asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible for vandalizing property and communicating threats at Fort Mill High School. Authorities say the incidents occurred on Thursday, September 8th and Friday, September 9th. The suspect(s) are responsible for messages written...
Matthews Police Searching For Suspect After Woman Is Allegedly Assaulted On Trail
MATTHEWS, NC – Police are in search of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the Crestdale Heritage Trail on Sunday, September 11th. Officers responded to a call on Club View Lane near Crestdale Heritage Trail. A woman reported that an unknown man approached her while walking...
Thieves in infamous Charlotte-area bank heist still owe as much as they stole in 1997
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During one overnight shift, a bumbling conspiracy of thieves just west of Charlotte stole more than $17 million from Loomis Fargo. Paying the money back has taken a lot longer, and time is running out for the U.S. government to collect. Turns out, most of the...
Attorneys call for state investigation into Cabarrus County 'ticket-fixing arrangement'
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — An estimated 20 defense attorneys are expected to file a "notice of concern" with the North Carolina State Bar and state investigative agencies this week after WCNC Charlotte uncovered unequal justice at the Cabarrus County Courthouse. WCNC Charlotte's Nate Morabito obtained a preliminary draft lawyers...
Fire at home in east Charlotte intentionally set, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a blaze they said was intentionally set in east Charlotte overnight Saturday. Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant home along Commonwealth Avenue, not far from Eastway Drive around 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to the fire in 20 minutes, according to the department.
Charlotte-area thieves still owe millions from 90s, time running out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is running out for the government to collect more than $17 million that was stolen west of Charlotte in 1997,according to our partners at WRAL. Loomis Fargo was robbed by 20 people in what was, at the time, the second largest heist in U.S. history. Fourteen defendants were ordered to make restitution payments.
One year later: Asiah Figueroa remembered by family, community with balloon release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One year after the murder of a 3-year-old in Charlotte, his family gathered to remember his life. Asiah Figueroa was killed on Sept. 7, 2021, after nearly 150 rounds were fired in his great-grandmother’s home on Richard Rozelle Drive. He was asleep. Previous Coverage: Suspect’s...
Woman fights off broad-daylight rape attempt near NC park, suspect on the run, police say
The suspect may have injuries to his face and arms from struggling with the victim, police said.
Crime caught on camera: Charlotte bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
Concord Mills mall shooting
The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
Local runners come together in Myers Park to remember murdered runner Eliza Fletcher
CHARLOTTE — Local runners came together Friday morning at the Booty Loop in Myers Park to remember Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while on a run last week in Memphis, then killed. Fletcher, the 34-year-old teacher and mother of two, had been on an early-morning run around 4:20 a.m....
Lawyers hold a scheduling conference Monday to discuss Tyler Harding case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lawyers held a scheduling conference on Monday to discuss Tyler Christopher Harding, the man facing multiple charges in connection with a high-speed chase across Charlotte. Harding's next official court date will be determined at a later date. Harding is facing numerous felony charges in connection with...
Drugs, guns seized, 2 arrests made in Alexander County investigation
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ongoing drug investigation ended with the confiscation of a stash of drugs and guns and two arrests, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A search warrant was executed last Thursday at a home on Sipe Road following a drug investigation and numerous complaints within the community, […]
