MISSOULA — Montana linebacker Braxton Hill showed off his closing speed in the north end zone Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The reigning Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week was still going full speed even with less than a minute in the game. A full 60-minute performance was going to be needed against a Missouri Valley opponent in South Dakota, and the Griz were delivering on defense.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO