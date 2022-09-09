Read full article on original website
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
406mtsports.com
It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State
MISSOULA — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Montana Grizzlies boarding a plane to play Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores. Bird is no longer at Indiana State, but he is arguably their most well-known alumni. He’s a basketball Hall of Famer who played for the NBA’s Boston Celtics before retiring in 1992, long before any player on the Griz roster was born.
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads take Game 1 from Billings Mustangs
BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right...
406mtsports.com
Week 2: No. 3 Montana stifles South Dakota
The No. 3 Grizzlies (2-0) smothered South Dakota (0-2) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Montana Grizzlies suffocate South Dakota Coyotes with dominant defense. FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated Sep 10, 2022. Montana’s defense stretched its season-opening scoreless streak to 113 minutes and 33 seconds. TOM BAUER, Missoulian. Updated 22 hrs ago.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies suffocate South Dakota Coyotes with dominant defense
MISSOULA — Montana linebacker Braxton Hill showed off his closing speed in the north end zone Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The reigning Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week was still going full speed even with less than a minute in the game. A full 60-minute performance was going to be needed against a Missouri Valley opponent in South Dakota, and the Griz were delivering on defense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Missoula's Eric Nell wins amateur title in Montana Open at Larchmont Golf Course
Missoula's Eric Nell carded a 54-hole score of 6-under 210 to win the three-day Montana Open golf tournament, which concluded Sunday at Larchmont Golf Course in Missoula. Nell, who won the Larchmont club championship in mid-July, also had a hole-in-one during his round Saturday. Nell took sixth in the Montana Mid-Am last month in Shelby.
406mtsports.com
McClain O'Connor sparks Missoula PaddleHeads in win over Boise Hawks
McClain O'Connor's monster night helped the Missoula PaddleHeads win for the 10th time in their last 11 games late Friday night. O'Connor went 4 for 6 with a double, triple and three runs scored in an 8-5 road triumph against the Boise Hawks. Zootown's Pioneer League team boosted its record to 69-25 and its winning percentage to .734, which is the best in all of pro baseball.
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana hosts South Dakota
MISSOULA — Montana and South Dakota square off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in what is one of just three games this week featuring two playoff qualifiers from last year. UM remained No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 following a 47-0 win over Northwestern...
406mtsports.com
Florence-Carlton shuts out Cut Bank
FLORENCE — The Florence-Carlton Falcons defeated Cut Bank 37-0 on a beautiful night that turned to chilly fall football temps after half time. Initially both teams struggled to get going, but Patrick Duchien got the Falcons on the board with a 12-yard quarterback keeper. Cole Fowler added the extra point to go up 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
RELATED PEOPLE
406mtsports.com
Stung at the MAC: Stevensville volleyball sweeps Butte Central
BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets in a Saturday matchup at the Maroon Activities Center. The patient Yellowjackets were able to move the ball around well, take advantage of opportunities given to them, and sweep the Maroons, three games to none. The scores of the match...
