Oklahoma State

WATCH: 'Dying For Answers:' The Carina Saunders Investigation

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
Ten years after Carina Saunders' unsolved murder, the team from Oklahoma's Own News 9 tracks down potential suspects and possible witnesses, explores new theories in the case and asks the tough questions. Watch "Dying For Answers: The Carina Saunders Investigation."

