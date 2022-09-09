ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Mudslide traps drivers in Southern California as storms bring heavy rainfall over the region

A mudslide trapped multiple drivers in Southern California as storms drenched the region and brought flash flood warnings Sunday evening. Several motorists were rescued after their vehicles became stuck in a mud and debris flow on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend

After Friday’s hot and humid weather, relief from the heat finally arrives Saturday after an unrelenting heat wave. The extreme heat is going to be replaced by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, which has already brought increased cloud cover, moisture, and light sprinkles across the area. There is a chance of showers and isolated The post Chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Dozens Rescued from Major Mudslide in Southern California

Storms in Southern California’s burn scars triggered a mudslide, trapping several vehicles in the debris and prompting rescue operations. The Fox Forecast Center was monitoring Flash Flood Warnings from the National Weather Service issued by 9:15 p.m. Pacific time Sunday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This was as powerful thunderstorms passed through Southern California, The New York Post reports.
Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat

A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds could expand the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. But minimal flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress on the fire and said they expected full containment on Monday. More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been threatened by the blaze. The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area Saturday though heat and wind advisories remained in effect through the evening, and warned of possible flooding in mountain areas and some beach communities. In San Diego County, inland areas such as Mt. Laguna and Julian received several inches of rain from the storm while coastal communities got less than an inch, the National Weather Service reported.
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water

LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
