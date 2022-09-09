Read full article on original website
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SoCal to see muggy conditions again Tuesday as Kay begins to move on
The extreme heat and rain have left Southern California but some of the humidity will stick around for at least one more day.
Mudslide traps drivers in Southern California as storms bring heavy rainfall over the region
A mudslide trapped multiple drivers in Southern California as storms drenched the region and brought flash flood warnings Sunday evening. Several motorists were rescued after their vehicles became stuck in a mud and debris flow on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend
After Friday’s hot and humid weather, relief from the heat finally arrives Saturday after an unrelenting heat wave. The extreme heat is going to be replaced by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, which has already brought increased cloud cover, moisture, and light sprinkles across the area. There is a chance of showers and isolated The post Chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists
Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
Rain from Tropical Storm off Coast Arrives in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay made its way into the Pacific Ocean, Southern California was impacted by rainfall on Friday, Sept. 9,… Read more "Rain from Tropical Storm off Coast Arrives in Long Beach"
Flood watch issued for Santa Barbara Co. mountain areas
The National Weather Service reports the watch area is for the interior mountain areas, including Cuyama and Santa Ynez.
Dozens Rescued from Major Mudslide in Southern California
Storms in Southern California’s burn scars triggered a mudslide, trapping several vehicles in the debris and prompting rescue operations. The Fox Forecast Center was monitoring Flash Flood Warnings from the National Weather Service issued by 9:15 p.m. Pacific time Sunday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This was as powerful thunderstorms passed through Southern California, The New York Post reports.
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay
The anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Kay could bring two inches of rain to some areas this weekend. The strange weather should be gone by Monday. The post Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lingering rain from Kay raises flood concerns, triggers outages in SoCal
The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay could cause thunderstorms and flooding Sunday and early into the week in Southern California, particularly in the interior mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch was in effect Saturday for mountain and desert areas in Los Angeles, Ventura...
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
San Luis Obispo County is about to see a dramatic change in the weather as days of record heat give way to some unusual September rain generated by Tropical Storm Kay. Meteorologist John Lindsey said the county and much of Southern California can expect varying amounts of rain as the storm system moves north.
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat
A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds could expand the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. But minimal flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress on the fire and said they expected full containment on Monday. More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been threatened by the blaze. The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area Saturday though heat and wind advisories remained in effect through the evening, and warned of possible flooding in mountain areas and some beach communities. In San Diego County, inland areas such as Mt. Laguna and Julian received several inches of rain from the storm while coastal communities got less than an inch, the National Weather Service reported.
Hurricane Kay Could Bring Some Relief — And Rain — To LA County This Weekend
But it'll still stay hot this week.
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water
LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
