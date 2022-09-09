Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Related
mesquite-news.com
REVIEW: Pitbull electrifies AT&T Center
Reggeaton and Latin music fans in San Antonio saw Cuban-American rapper Pitbull perform in concert Sept. 9 at the AT&T Center. This concert was the 28th stop of the Latin icon’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” summer 2022 tour, scheduled for 52 concerts in total. Pitbull’s tour is joined by Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and Jamaican rapper Sean Paul in select cities — only Azalea was present for the local concert.
9 creative, flavorful H-E-B frozen meals and snacks to try
Make some room in the freezer!
San Antonio's Hometown Burger abruptly closes all locations
Hometown Burger had eight locations in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros. The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022
It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
Shein draws hundreds of shoppers to San Antonio pop-up at Rivercenter
Two days remain for the Shein pop-up in San Antonio.
Bad Bunny Gives VIP Treatment To Uvalde Victim's Family At Sold-Out Concert
The Garcia family was treated to a private suite at the show.
tpr.org
H-E-B announces debit card with 5% back to shoppers on store brands
San Antonio shoppers have paid more for groceries this year due to inflation, but a locally based grocery chain aims to provide some relief at the checkout aisle. H-E-B has launched a debit card that pays customers 5% back on some purchases. The card pays back on purchases of H-E-B...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Favorite San Antonio bakery heads for the hills with first Boerne location
One of Alamo City's best bakeries, and perhaps one of its most famous, is heading for the Hill Country. Bakery Lorraine recently announced its newest location coming to Boerne in October 2022. Featuring the bakery's full menu — macarons, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and more — Boerne residents and Hill Country...
Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough
The Texas barbecue fanatic will appear on the third episode of the series, which premieres Monday, Sept. 19.
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio Current
Photo Gallery: Pitbull came to San Antonio and blew the roof off the AT&T Center
Grammy-award winning superstar Pitbull blew into San Antonio on Friday as part of his Can't Stop Us Now summer tour. As expected, "Mr. Worldwide" put on a high-energy show that had fans at the AT&T Center jumping. Opener Iggy Azalea also proved beyond a doubt why she's still "Fancy." Here's...
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
Talking to Children of the Corn's Courtney Gains before San Antonio appearance this weekend
Gains, who played the character Malachi, will appear at Southside Scarefest on Saturday and Sunday.
Kerbey Lane is now in San Antonio. Here's what to know before you go.
We get the queso hype.
KSAT 12
First responders climb Tower of the Americas on 9/11 to pay tribute to fallen heroes
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of first responders climbed the Tower of the Americas Sunday to pay tribute to the heroes who lost their lives 21 years ago inside the World Trade Center. It’s a reminder of the 415 first responders who knowingly sacrificed their lives trying to save people...
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
tpr.org
San Antonio Metro Health offers new COVID boosters and $100 H-E-B gift cards
The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District now has both the new Moderna and the new Pfizer COVID boosters. The bivalent shots have been formulated to offer protection specifically against the currently dominant BA.4 and BA.5 variants as well as the original COVID strains. You can get the new boosters at...
Comments / 0