ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0985_0hnuJmJ400

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire.

The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire.

The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here

You can read Newsom's proclamation below:

9.8.22-SOE-Fairview-Mosquito-Fires-1 Download

Earlier this week, California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Fairview Fire.

Governor Newsom last week proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County due to the Mill Fire , and announced that the state secured an FMAG to support the response to the fire.

Newsom also proclaimed a state of emergency in El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 21

Rowdy#1
4d ago

I declare a state of emergency for the whole state. it's imploding. hellboy newsom in charge.

Reply
27
M Jim
4d ago

he needs to set a state of emergency for letting these investment property owners build ADUs in the back of single family homes.

Reply(1)
5
Joseph Shuck
4d ago

I wonder if the planes that keep flying out there are all electric? Hope he's not wasting to much water on the air drops

Reply(1)
7
Related
tmonews.com

Select counties in California affected by PSPS

In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather. In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home

The Fairview Fire has forced many people to evacuate their homes, including the principal of LA Quinta High School, who had to leave his home in Anza. "Never in my 15 years of living up there, we've never been evacuated. So that was unusual," said Dr. Rudy Wilson. Even though wildfires often spark near his home, this is The post Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home appeared first on KESQ.
ANZA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Fairview, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gas prices on the rise in Riverside County

Drivers in Riverside County are now paying $5.26 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded – that is up 9 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. “It’s about what drivers in Riverside County were paying this time a month ago,” said Doug Shupe, a spokesman from the Auto Club of Southern California. The post Gas prices on the rise in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Borrego Health files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, clinics will remain open

The Borrego Community Health Foundation (Borrego Health) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, officials announced Monday. Borrego’s legal filing is driven by the August 19th notification from the State of California Health and Human Services Agency – Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) that the state intends to reimpose its 100% payment suspension on all The post Borrego Health files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, clinics will remain open appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
ksro.com

Two California Wildfires Spark States of Emergency

A state of emergency is now in effect for two California wildfires. One is nearing 14-thousand acres in the Tahoe National Forest. It just jumped a river last night, threatening even more homes in El Dorado and Placer counties, and sparking new evacuations. Several schools will be closed today. Meantime, classes remain canceled in Hemet where the other fire is burning in Riverside County. It now tops 27-thousand acres.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs sues College of the Desert for documents about planned West Valley Campus; COD claims city is delaying sale of Tramview property

Leaders of the City of Palm Springs held a media briefing Monday morning, announcing a new lawsuit against College of the Desert, claiming the school failed to release requested public documents about the plans for the West Valley Campus. Mayor Lisa Middleton said the city has been unsuccessfully trying to obtain planning and development records The post Palm Springs sues College of the Desert for documents about planned West Valley Campus; COD claims city is delaying sale of Tramview property appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#State Of Emergency#The Fairview Fire Here#El Dorado
KESQ News Channel 3

Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger

With evacuation orders being downgraded for areas affected by the Fairview Fire in Hemet, residents who left began returning home. For some, it marks the start of a long cleanup to come – as dark storm clouds bringing the threat of rain and mudslides hang overhead. Bill and Michelle Nealeigh were back at their home The post Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California

Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California. This week alone, California has seen 10 new wildfires that began burning, including the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. Firefighters are facing some tough conditions as the blaze is out of control and zero-percent contained. San Francisco,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Government Technology

State of Emergency Declared in Calif. Due to Wildfires

(TNS) - The fire burning in Placer County jumped into El Dorado County on Thursday, where it burned homes but officials could not estimate how many. The homes are in Volcanoville, an unincorporated community that was founded as a trading post in 1851 and had been rebuilt following two fires that destroyed the town in 1879 and 1907.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy