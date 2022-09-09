Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire.

The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire.

The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here

You can read Newsom's proclamation below:

Earlier this week, California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Fairview Fire.

Governor Newsom last week proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County due to the Mill Fire , and announced that the state secured an FMAG to support the response to the fire.

Newsom also proclaimed a state of emergency in El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire.

The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ .