Hoboken, NJ

hobokengirl.com

The SW3AT Sauna Founder is Expanding Into the Cannabis Industry

Hudson County entrepreneur Alyza Brevard-Rodriguez is many things. She’s an Afro-Latina wife, a mother, a business owner, a fitness enthusiast, a veteran, a student, and a neighbor. Hoboken and Jersey City neighbors also know her as the founder of SW3AT Sauna, with two locations offering infrared sauna and other wellness treatments. Alyza’s newest venture is as the founder of The Other Side, a cannabis retail shop and consumption lounge in Jersey City located at 38 Congress Street. The Hoboken Girl got the chance to chat with Alyza about her journey as an entrepreneur in Hudson County and to learn more about The Other Side. Read on to learn more about Alyza and her journey into the cannabis industry.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

New York City’s Carnegie Diner & Cafe Expands to Secaucus

Carnegie Diner & Cafe, a Manhattan comfort food staple in Midtown West, has officially opened its second location — this time in Secaucus, NJ. Located in the shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive, Carnegie recently opened its doors, introducing Hudson County to its farm-fresh menu that includes breakfast served all day, bottomless mimosas, and happy hour specials. Read on to learn more about Carnegie Diner & Cafe.
SECAUCUS, NJ
hobokengirl.com

SoJo Spa Club in Edgewater Reopens Volcanic Sand Baths + All-Season Pool

There are some problems only a spa day can resolve — which is why we’re on the hunt for the ultimate place to unwind in North Jersey. SoJo Spa Club is a multi-level indoor-outdoor spa and bath house, reimagining the traditional Korean bathhouse experience. Located at 660 River Road in Edgewater, SoJo Spa Club always has a fresh + exciting treatment menu and recently reopened its volcanic sand baths, just in time for the upcoming cozy season. Keep reading to learn more about the exotic experiences + year-round amenities at SoJo Spa in Edgewater.
EDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.

