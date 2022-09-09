Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 5 Evening’ game
WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 5 Evening” game were:
2-2-8-0-4
(two, two, eight, zero, four)
