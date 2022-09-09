ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickie James Calls Out Sasha Banks For A Match

Mickie James has worked hard to establish herself as one of the best female pro wrestlers in the history of the business. James was released by WWE back in April last year, and then she promptly made her way to NWA and then Impact Wrestling. During the September 1st episode...
Former Tough Enough Cast Pulls For Show’s Reboot

Tough Enough hasn’t been on the air for years, but there are fans who would love to see the show’s return. It turns out that some cast members might like to see the show come back. Bill DeMott was on Tough Enough, and he currently works as a...
