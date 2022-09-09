ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Two People Killed in Stolen Car Crash

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Two people have died after they were thrown from a stolen car that crashed on US 22 West early Sunday. Initial results from the state police investigation show the car had been stolen out of Delaware. It's driver was reportedly speeding when he lost control and drove off of the road. The passengers who were killed have been identified as 25-year-old Oscar Salvador and 24-year-old Waldir Adonay. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say they haven't yet charged anyone in the incident.
HARRISBURG, PA
Stolen car flees troopers, crashes, killing two people, Pennsylvania State Police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A stolen car crashed on Saturday in Harrisburg, killing two people, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Route 22/Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road. Pennsylvania State Police said a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware tag was traveling at a high...
Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
HARRISBURG, PA
PSP: High speed crash takes two lives

A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
