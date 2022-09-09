Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Two People Killed in Stolen Car Crash
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Two people have died after they were thrown from a stolen car that crashed on US 22 West early Sunday. Initial results from the state police investigation show the car had been stolen out of Delaware. It's driver was reportedly speeding when he lost control and drove off of the road. The passengers who were killed have been identified as 25-year-old Oscar Salvador and 24-year-old Waldir Adonay. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say they haven't yet charged anyone in the incident.
WGAL
Stolen car flees troopers, crashes, killing two people, Pennsylvania State Police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A stolen car crashed on Saturday in Harrisburg, killing two people, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Route 22/Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road. Pennsylvania State Police said a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware tag was traveling at a high...
WJLA
Frederick woman dies after crashing into car going the other way on I-70: Police
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Frederick woman dies after crashing into a car going the other way on I-70. A 62-year-old Frederick woman died Sunday morning when she crossed the median on I-70 and crashed into a car going the other way, police said. Margaret Maraga Yonge lost control...
Drunk Motorcyclist Leads State Police On Chase Along Pennsylvania Highway Across Two Counties
A wanted 40-year-old man led state police on a chase across two central Pennsylvania counties on Sunday, September 11, authorities say. Rickey Allen Keys of Halifax led police on a chase on his 1983 Honda motorcycle from Upper Paxton to Washington townships PA 147 starting around 7:30 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
local21news.com
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
Authorities identify suspect, woman killed in Lancaster County police standoff
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing his girlfriend and initiating a five-hour standoff with police over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting...
Crash in Maryland leaves Frederick County woman dead, man hurt
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
PSP: High speed crash takes two lives
A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
Police search for York County man accused of assaulting, strangling 17-year-old girl
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl last month in Jackson Township. Adam Lee Harvey, 18, is accused of striking and strangling the victim during an argument in the early morning hours of August 25, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
WGAL
Walmart theft suspect brandished knife, East Lampeter Township police say
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have released surveillance images after they said a theft suspect brandished a knife in the parking lot of a Walmart. Watch the video above to see the surveillance images police released. Police said about 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, the man entered...
abc27.com
Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11-year-old boy charged in fire that destroyed Maryland Dollar General
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said Monday that an 11-year-old boy is to blame for setting a fire that destroyed a Dollar General store in Hampstead on Sept. 3. Just after 5 p.m. that day, members of the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company, surrounding fire departments, and the Hampstead Police Department were at […]
foxbaltimore.com
62-year-old woman killed, 61-year-old man injured in highway collision in Fredrick County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 62-year-old woman was killed and a 61-year-old man was taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for his injuries after an early morning collision in Fredrick County, according to Maryland State Police. Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Maryland State Police were sent to the report...
WGAL
One dead following standoff in East Hempfield Township
East Hempfield Township police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the suspect, now identified as Miguel Rodriguez, shot at police and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments.
abc27.com
Harrisburg shooting: Child shot overnight Sunday
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was injured in a Harrisburg shooting over the weekend. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, police responded to the 1000 block of S. 18th street around 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting. As the officers were in the...
Man allegedly tried to take gun, taser from police during Cumberland County struggle
A man in Cumberland County was charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges after an alleged struggle when police attempted to take him into custody for a felony warrant.
abc27.com
Lancaster County school lockdown ends after report of gun
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter Township Police say a lockdown at Conestoga Valley High School has been lifted after unfounded reports of a student having a firearm. Police responded around 10:24 a.m. after school administrators were advised through social media outlets that a student was believed...
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
WGAL
Four people, including two children, injured in West Manchester Township crash
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a crash in York County. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the 500 block of Hanover Road in West Manchester Township. Police said a woman driving a Toyota Corolla...
Comments / 0