(Harrisburg, PA) -- Two people have died after they were thrown from a stolen car that crashed on US 22 West early Sunday. Initial results from the state police investigation show the car had been stolen out of Delaware. It's driver was reportedly speeding when he lost control and drove off of the road. The passengers who were killed have been identified as 25-year-old Oscar Salvador and 24-year-old Waldir Adonay. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say they haven't yet charged anyone in the incident.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO