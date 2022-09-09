Read full article on original website
Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay Could Bring Scattered Showers to East San Diego County
Parts of eastern San Diego County could see some afternoon thunderstorms and showers Monday from the remnants of a tropical storm hundreds of miles off the coast. Scattered showers are possible in the mountains and inland valleys and possibly the deserts, NBC 7 forecaster Ashley Matthews said. The rest of...
3 Migrants Hospitalized After Fall From Border Wall Near Otay Mesa
At least one person was injured in a fall from the border fence near Otay Mesa on Sunday while trying to cross into the United States from Mexico, U.S. Border Patrol officials said Monday. The agency said border patrol agents responded at about 8 a.m. to an area about 1.5...
SuperLotto plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego supermarket
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $10,653.
Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week
About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted. Crews were working to replace the air release valve on the 5700 block of Del Cerro...
San Diego County Sees Record-Breaking Rainfall From Tropical Storm Kay
Coming on the heels of a record-breaking heat wave and a long dry spell, Tropical Storm Kay's arrival poured record-breaking rainfall into San Diego County Friday. Any San Diegan will tell you the dry spell has been with us for a long time. But how long has it actually been?
San Diego Gun Store Owner Convicted in Firearms Sales Case Involving Ex-Deputy
A San Diego gun store owner was convicted by a federal jury this week of assisting former San Diego County Sheriff's Captain Marco Garmo in his side business of unlawful firearms sales. Giovanni "Gio" Tilotta, 41, owner of Honey Badger Firearms in Kearny Mesa, was found guilty Thursday of three...
Thunderstorms, Showers Could Bring Flooding to San Diego County Mountains, Deserts
Showers and thunderstorms across San Diego County were forecast for Sunday and Monday afternoon, and could produce areas of flooding and flash flooding in the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay were spinning about 300 miles southwest of San Diego, the NWS...
New Homeless Shelter With Accessible Mental Health Resources Opens in Midway District
A new 150-bed homeless shelter opened Monday in the Midway District. The Rosecrans Shelter had been a work in progress for months and now it’s ready to not only house those experiencing homelessness in San Diego, but also provide access to meals, restrooms, showers, air conditioning, laundry machines, security and storage spaces for their belongings.
Chula Vista City Council to Vote on Ban of Flavored Tobacco Products
Local leaders gathered at City Hall on Monday to call attention to why many local elected officials want to pass legislation ending the sale of flavored tobacco products. “This is important to me personally because my granddaughter has confided in me that she is very addicted to tobacco, and we can actually see the physical difference,” Mayor of Chula Vista Mary Salas said.
Family, Neighbors Hold Prayer Vigil After Woman Beheaded in San Carlos
A community held a prayer vigil and called for justice in San Carlos Friday, after a mother of two was beheaded allegedly by her estranged boyfriend. Friends, neighbors and San Carlos community members, who attended the vigil described Karina Castro, 27, as a beautiful person, who lived for her children and did everything she could to keep them safe.
Man Shot to Death During Argument in San Diego; Suspect Remains At-Large
A 40-year-old man was shot to death Saturday during an argument in the Shelltown neighborhood of San Diego. The shooting was reported at 5:51 p.m. in the 1600 block of Una Avenue, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. "Upon arriving, officers found Mario Galvez of...
Second Game at Snapdragon Stadium Snatches Up a Win for SDSU Aztecs
The San Diego State Aztec football team picked up their first win of the season on Saturday night. The win comes in their second home game at the newly-built Snapdragon Stadium. Fans packed the 35,000-seat venue in hopes of a win. “We are alumni and we wanted to see the...
Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot 16-Year-Old in Mission Bay
San Diego Police are looking for a suspect who shot a 16-year-old in Mission Bay Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight during an alcohol-filled teen party, police said. Investigators said someone fired three shots hitting a 16-year-old in the arm. After the shooting, everyone ran and left the area, police said.
Aztecs Get 1st Win at Snapdragon Stadium
For a few minutes on Saturday evening, Aztecs fans had a terrible feeling that they were about to witness the worst loss in the 100-year history of San Diego State's football program. SDSU fell behind Idaho State, an FCS program, on a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.
Man Fatally Stabs Ex's Boyfriend in Bonita: SDSO
A man was arrested Sunday at his Corridor-area home after authorities said he killed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Bonita. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said they arrested 35-year-old Ulises Gutierrez in connection with the deadly stabbing of Aylmer Navarrete, 40. SDSO deputies were called at 5 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 3100 block of Bonita Road. There, the victim was found with stab wounds to his upper torso.
Two Separate Killings in Span of 6 Hours Under Investigation in Lemon Grove
Detectives were investigating Monday two separate homicides in the city of Lemon Grove, which occurred within the span of six hours but were not believed to be connected. The first call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday when someone reported gunshots in the area near the 2200 block of Washington Street. At the scene, a 38-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
