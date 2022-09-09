Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Phone Arena
Brand new OnePlus 11 Pro design leaks early with Alert Slider rerun
It may be still 2022, but the early OnePlus 11 Pro prototype of a phone scheduled for 2023 release are already making cameos at the OnePlus design desks and hence it's time for. Steve Hammerstoffer of OnLeaks fame to extract the schematics upon which these are based. OnePlus 11 Pro...
Phone Arena
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Even though (or precisely because) Samsung has a whole bunch of names on our latest comprehensive list of the best phones money can buy, the early 2022-released Galaxy S21 FE is not among them. But that doesn't mean you should avoid this belated Snapdragon 888 powerhouse at all costs. In...
Phone Arena
Samsung kicks off yet another phenomenal Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal for its fall Discover event
A hot new Discover Samsung event is underway today, and unsurprisingly, the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the big star of this fall savings show, once again including a host of deal sweeteners for folks who've missed all of the company's previous limited-time offers. Naturally, the latest special...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple’s September event saw the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 (alongside an upgraded SE model and an all-new Ultra one) and the AirPods Pro 2. The latter were perhaps the least interesting device to make its debut. For reference, the AirPods Pro 2 are...
Phone Arena
Vote now: Would you buy a Xiaomi smartphone if they were available in the US?
In light of the last hand-on preview I did (featuring the Xiaomi 12S Ultra) a pressing and long-overdue question popped into my head. Wouldn’t it be great if Xiaomi phones were more readily available around the world?. I know many Xiaomi models have launched globally, and it’s true that...
Phone Arena
The Pixel 7 Pro could have a maximum of 256GB of internal storage (at least in the EU)
September has always had a special place in tech enthusiasts’ hearts and calendars as it invariably marks the release of a new iPhone. But with the iPhone 14 almost upon us (general availability is expected to begin on September 16th), some are already looking forward to the next big thing.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro unreal Dynamic Face ID: Brainwashed Android and Samsung users join Apple Sheep herd?
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been unveiled, pre-orders are now live and Apple's 2022 flagships are almost ready to ship to your door now. The new iPhones can quite literally connect to satellites (in the US and Canada), they bring brand new 48MP cameras, and even do away with the physical SIM card tray by replacing it with eSIM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Maximize your Galaxy Tab S8 series savings with Samsung's amazing new Discover deals
Although winter is technically still a few months away, it sure feels like Christmas has come early for hardcore Samsung fans in the US, and as you can imagine, we're not talking from a meteorological standpoint. Instead, both Amazon and the device manufacturer itself seem to have prematurely gotten into...
Phone Arena
Won't take a bite out of Apple? These are my favorite iPhone 14 alternatives for those who want an "Android iPhone"
So the iPhone 14 series are out for pre-order, with shipping starting in just a couple of days. Apple did what it does best, and really sold many of us on the new iPhones, even managing to turn what would've been a drawback for Samsung or Google into a selling point!
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Camera comparison
You realize that smartphone innovation has hit a wall when people start obsessing about small software features with names taken from your elementary school geography classes. Believe it or not, most modern smartphones look similar, feel similar, and they largely do the same thing (of course there are exceptions to this rule but I think you understand the gist of it).
Phone Arena
Latest Android beta reveals possible future Pixel features like Clear Calling, Spatial Audio
Tweets disseminated by Esper's Mishaal Rahman and developer Kuba Wojciechowski mention that based on data discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta release (for the December Pixel Feature Drop), Googlemight be working on a foldable device previously unknown (which means it would be another foldable besides the Pixel Fold/Notepad). The pair also mention that Google is possibly working on a Pixel Tablet Pro, which would be a premium version of the tablet coming next year.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Plus battery life won't beat the 14 Pro Max, Apple, and official capacity proves it
The Chemtrec hazardous materials shipping certification database is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to the exact battery sizes of Apple's iPhones that are otherwise never listed officially in the phones' specifications. Apple only gives the relative battery life endurance compared to its previous iPhones in limited...
Phone Arena
Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale at a never-before-seen discount
We have no idea exactly what makes today special, but with Labor Day well behind us and both Black Friday and Cyber Monday still more than a couple of months on the horizon, it would probably be foolish to ignore what could prove a very rare opportunity to buy your choice of Samsung's two hot new foldable devices at a substantial discount with no strings attached.
Phone Arena
Google launches YouTube Player for Education in the US
YouTube considers education very important, which is why it dedicated an entire blog post to the announcement of its Player for Education, a new initiative now available in the United States and South Korea. Meant to improve the YouTube experience in the educational environments, the new YouTube Player for Education is basically an embedded player that shows content that’s often used on education apps.
Phone Arena
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
As incredibly generous as Samsung and Best Buy have been with super-early adopters of arguably the greatest foldable device in the world right now, one thing bargain hunters couldn't get before today was any sort of Galaxy Z Fold 4 discount with no strings attached. But that's where Amazon comes...
Phone Arena
iOS 16 is out now! Say hi to your new lockscreen, unsend that email, transform your photos into stickers
After holding a very exciting event just last week and spilling the beans on the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Ultra, Apple also revealed when iOS 16 would be coming out (silently, on its website). And that day happens to be today!. iOS 16 is officially available to...
Phone Arena
Most consumers have already written off the iPhone 14 Plus apparently
Only a small vocal community actually wanted the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, which is why Apple decided to replace the 5.4-inch small model with the non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus but early reports suggest most consumers don't want a big standard model either. What's Apple to do?
Phone Arena
Google announces a bunch of lock screen widgets for iPhones with iOS 16
Google today announced the release of its own iOS 16 lock screen widgets, which will make use of Apple's new redesigned lock screen that came with iOS 16. The new set of widgets let you quickly start a Google Chrome search, see your new mails in Gmail, access Google Drive, Google Maps, and so much more. Let's explore all the new widgets.
Phone Arena
Roku devices are getting major improvements with the latest OS update
Roku has brought hundreds of free channels to its customers in the last few years, so it makes sense for the streaming service to make sure that its users are getting the best experience possible no matter what device they’re using. With the latest OS 11.5, Roku is bringing...
Comments / 0