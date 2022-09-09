Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
Expect delays! Part of a Louisville interstate is set to close for 10 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up, Louisville drivers!. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says part of an interstate in the city is scheduled to close for a few days. In a press release, KYTC said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for ten days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
wdrb.com
Eastbound closure on Sherman Minton Bridge planned for 9 days in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic change in October will impact motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge. There is a nine-day closure of eastbound lanes planned for bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana. According to a news release, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close on or after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and go until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
spectrumnews1.com
‘Time will tell’: Louisville community members talk about mayor, police chief’s public safety update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields gave an update to public safety reform in the city last week amid an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice pattern or practice investigation into Louisville Metro Government (Louisville Metro) and LMPD. After a sit-down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Box truck gets stuck under New Albany bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A box truck was stuck underneath the train bridge in New Albany on Monday morning. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to get the truck out from the bridge that sits over East 8th Street. CSX will be inspecting the train trestle...
WHAS 11
Louisville elementary school finally open after it was deemed 'unsafe'
Inspectors say the building in now ready for learning. Doors open for Wilkerson Elementary Monday morning.
WLKY.com
Major traffic alert: Busy stretch of I-71 south in Louisville to shut down for days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A big traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 71 south starting Friday, Sept. 16 and it's expected to last for 10 days until Sept. 26. Officials say the southbound lanes of I-71 will be closed from the Gene Snyder (I-265) to the Watterson (I-264) for 10 days.
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
RELATED PEOPLE
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
WLKY.com
Louisville business owner dedicates new day care center to memory of trusted employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local entrepreneur pays tribute to a trusted employee with the grand opening of a new day care center in Louisville. Sunday, Barbara Toogood dedicated her new business to her late employee Victoria Boyd by naming the daycare Victoria's Dream Academy. Victoria was a Stage 4...
20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land. West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park. On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Man wounded in Old Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot in Old Louisville this morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at 4th and Oak Streets. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital. Louisville Metro police say he is expected to survive his injuries. No one...
WLKY.com
Construction of new multi-use development making progress in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction of a new development is moving forward near Lytle and 15th Street. The development will turn three masonry and warehouse buildings into 71 market-rate residential units and more than 37,000 square feet of commercial space. It will have views of downtown Louisville, an outdoor courtyard...
Wave 3
Bullitt County school receives threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
wdrb.com
2 rushed to hospital after shooting near Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday evening near Churchill Downs. Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the shooting in the 800 block of Beecher Street, near Bellevue Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisville man dead following shooting on 3rd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting on South 3rd Street under the I-264 overpass. At the border of Louisville's Beechmont and Wilder Park neighborhoods, Louisville Metro Police 4th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting, according to a press release. When officers arrived...
wdrb.com
Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
Wave 3
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
Comments / 1