Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Expect delays! Part of a Louisville interstate is set to close for 10 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up, Louisville drivers!. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says part of an interstate in the city is scheduled to close for a few days. In a press release, KYTC said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for ten days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
wdrb.com

Eastbound closure on Sherman Minton Bridge planned for 9 days in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic change in October will impact motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge. There is a nine-day closure of eastbound lanes planned for bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana. According to a news release, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close on or after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and go until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
wdrb.com

Box truck gets stuck under New Albany bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A box truck was stuck underneath the train bridge in New Albany on Monday morning. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to get the truck out from the bridge that sits over East 8th Street. CSX will be inspecting the train trestle...
wdrb.com

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
wdrb.com

Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
WHAS11

20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land. West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park. On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all...
Wave 3

Man wounded in Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot in Old Louisville this morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at 4th and Oak Streets. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital. Louisville Metro police say he is expected to survive his injuries. No one...
Wave 3

Bullitt County school receives threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
wdrb.com

2 rushed to hospital after shooting near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday evening near Churchill Downs. Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the shooting in the 800 block of Beecher Street, near Bellevue Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
WHAS11

Louisville man dead following shooting on 3rd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting on South 3rd Street under the I-264 overpass. At the border of Louisville's Beechmont and Wilder Park neighborhoods, Louisville Metro Police 4th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting, according to a press release. When officers arrived...
wdrb.com

Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
