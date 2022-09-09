ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Is Google delaying the release of the September Pixel update?

Last week, Google announced that it would start rolling out the September update for Android 13 on Tuesday, September 6th. The update fixes several issues including one that caused Pixel handsets to warm up and drain the phone's battery. Considering that this was an issue that yours truly was experiencing, we were looking forward to having the update arrive.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google launches YouTube Player for Education in the US

YouTube considers education very important, which is why it dedicated an entire blog post to the announcement of its Player for Education, a new initiative now available in the United States and South Korea. Meant to improve the YouTube experience in the educational environments, the new YouTube Player for Education is basically an embedded player that shows content that’s often used on education apps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Phone Arena

Latest Android beta reveals possible future Pixel features like Clear Calling, Spatial Audio

Tweets disseminated by Esper's Mishaal Rahman and developer Kuba Wojciechowski mention that based on data discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta release (for the December Pixel Feature Drop), Googlemight be working on a foldable device previously unknown (which means it would be another foldable besides the Pixel Fold/Notepad). The pair also mention that Google is possibly working on a Pixel Tablet Pro, which would be a premium version of the tablet coming next year.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro

Apple’s September event saw the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 (alongside an upgraded SE model and an all-new Ultra one) and the AirPods Pro 2. The latter were perhaps the least interesting device to make its debut. For reference, the AirPods Pro 2 are...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Sundar Pichai
Phone Arena

Google announces a bunch of lock screen widgets for iPhones with iOS 16

Google today announced the release of its own iOS 16 lock screen widgets, which will make use of Apple's new redesigned lock screen that came with iOS 16. The new set of widgets let you quickly start a Google Chrome search, see your new mails in Gmail, access Google Drive, Google Maps, and so much more. Let's explore all the new widgets.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

It's raining Apple Watch Series 7 deals ahead of this week's Series 8 release

For the first time since the invention of the now-mainstream smartwatch, Apple has taken the wraps off not one and not two but three (very) different wearable devices simultaneously, unsurprisingly discontinuing three older models in the process. Of course, last year's Apple Watch Series 7 is still available in a...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy