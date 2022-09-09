Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
SFD, NorCal EMS host free CRR, first aid class
The Susanville Fire Department, in cooperation with NorCal EMS, host a free Community CPR and First Aid Class from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Susanville Fire Department. This course is intended for the public and will not meet professional rescuer requirements. According to a statement...
actionnewsnow.com
$7 million secured to help rebuild Greenville
GREENVILLE, Calif. - Assemblywoman Megan Dahle said she has secured $7 million for the community of Greenville as it recovers from the Dixie Fire. “The North State has been hit hard by wildfires. Our communities have experienced some of California’s most devastating fires and seen entire communities destroyed. After relocating, some residents have even lost homes multiple times,” Dahle said in a news release.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Fire Department says that smoke in Chico is caused by large fires in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 10:22 A.M. UPDATE - The Chico Fire Department says that the smoky skies around Chico are being caused by multiple large fires burning in Northern California. There are no large fires burning in or near Chico or Butte County. “Engine 35 and multiple Chico Firefighters have deployed through...
austincountynewsonline.com
Satellite Image Reveals ‘Agriculture Wasteland’ Across California’s Rice Capital
New satellite imagery shows a large swath of California’s rice fields has been left barren without harvest as fears of a ‘mini dust bowl’ emerge due to diminishing water supplies. Kurt Richter, a third-generation rice farmer in Colusa, the rice capital of California, told San Francisco Chronicle...
Lassen County News
Chamber Update
Mark your calendar for the September Chamber Mixer, hosted by Lassen Association of Realtors, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at 1740 Main St. in Susanville. Live music by the Villebilly’s and Vegas Double Down BBQ will be catering. Bring your family, friends, and neighbors for an evening of fun; everyone is welcome; you do not need to be a Chamber member to attend. For more information, call the Chamber office at 257-4323.
Lassen County News
Lassen County Public Health offers free tests
According to the City of Susanville’s Facebook page, Lassen County Public Health now offers free lead testing and blood pressure checks. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 251-8183.
actionnewsnow.com
Dollar General in Oroville evacuated due to smoking AC unit Sunday
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they evacuated the Dollar General on 3rd Street in Oroville on Sunday as a precaution due to a smoking AC unit on the roof. The fire was contained to a refrigeration unit, and all but one engine has returned to quarters.
Lassen County News
Transients start vegetation fire near Little League Field
The Susanville Fire Department responded to a transient-caused vegetation fire behind 1525 Riverside Drive near the Pat Murphy Little League Field at an undisclosed time Saturday, Sept. 10. The human-caused fire was contained to an approximately 20- by 30-foot area. No injuries were reported from fire staff on the scene...
krcrtv.com
Update on fire in Manton, Tehama County now called the Forward Fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 9/10/2022: According to CAL FIRE all evacuation orders for the Forward Fire have been reduced to evacuation warnings. All prior evacuation warnings are still in effect. As of Saturday morning CAL FIRE is reporting the fire off Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek is at...
Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
Lassen County News
Super hold special meeting
The Lassen County Board of Supervisors hold a special meeting at the Westwood Wellness Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Westwood Wellness Center, 463-975 Birch St. Items on the agenda include: A report on Dixie Fire restoration activities on the Lassen National Forest; the consent calendar; and department reports.
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties: Listings for September 11th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Lassen County News
Cram the Van event held today at Susanville Supermarket IGA
Lassen Family Services, the California Correctional Center, High Desert State Prison and Susanville Supermarket IGA host the Cram the Van event today, from 3 to 7 p.m. today, Friday, Sept. 9 at Susanville Supermarket. Participants may donate canned goods, dry goods, non perishables and toiletries. For more information, call 357-4599.
Lassen County News
Friday night Roop Street fire injures three
The Susanville Fire Department reports three people were injured during a late evening fire at a Roop Street apartment building Friday, Sept. 9. According to a statement from the SFD, about 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, units responded to a structure fire at 555 N. Roop St. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a ground-floor apartment fully involved and spreading into the apartment above with multiple exposures on both sides.
actionnewsnow.com
Homes evacuated in Chico after crash causes gas leak
CHICO, Calif. 11 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a crash into a gas line in Chico that has caused evacuations in the area. The Chico Fire Department says the crash is in the area of W. 11th Avenue and Meadow Road. One vehicle crashed into the...
Lassen County News
So much for justice in Susanville
Early yesterday morning when I heard Judge Moody had ruled against the city of Susanville in its lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, I blurted out a four-letter word I won’t repeat here. But I wasn’t surprised. I saw that shot coming the moment I read the city’s response to the judge’s Aug. 26 request they tell him what rights the city had been denied as a result of AB 200. I feared the city’s attorneys had composed a brief they thought the judge wanted to read, but in doing so they may have failed to complete the assignment.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Rollover Accident on Highway 99 [Butte County, CA]
One Dead, Multiple Hurt after Auto Collision near Richvale Highway. Police responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m., near Richvale Highway. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. In addition, medics pronounced one victim dead at...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen guns found in Oroville, convicted felon arrested
OROVILLE, Calif. - A convicted felon has been arrested in connection to a burglary at an Oroville storage unit where several guns were stolen, the Oroville Police Department said. Police responded to the HHH Mini Storage in Oroville on July 25 after a burglary took place the night before. Authorities...
