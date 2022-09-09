ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green reacts to "By Parties Unknown"

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Capitol, a documentary was shown on one Kentucky account of lynching. News 40 set up after the documentary ran its course and asked viewers what they thought of the film. Of the people that took time to speak to us, the words “disturbing”, “sad” and “I had no idea” hung in the air. One viewer said “children are born loving, we teach them to hate.” while another said “It’s history, it may not be pretty but it happened, it’s the truth and we need to educate each other so these things don’t continue to happen.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Fire Department participates in 9/11 stair climb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department participated in a stair climb over the weekend in honor of the firefighters’ lives that were lost 21 years ago on September 11th. The members of the fire department traveled down to Nashville for the stair climb that honored the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Farmers, KY
Bowling Green, KY
WBKO

WKU unveils news electric bike rentals on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wheels electric bikes have made their debut at Western Kentucky University. “This is something that was in the works actually pre-COVID. When our previous bike hare vendor left campus, we started looking for new providers,” said Jennifer Tougas, Assistant Vice President for Business Services for the university.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Tuesday Looks Terrific!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a stormy Sunday, Monday was magnificent! Look for plenty more sunshine in the days to come. Tuesday morning could be our coolest morning since May! Lows will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Abundant sunshine warms us to near 80 Tuesday afternoon.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

JROTC runs lap for every victim of 9/11

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and the Logan County High School JROTC chose a new approach to honor victims. “We’ve decided to honor the victims who unfortunately passed away by doing a lap for nearly 3,000 victims,” said event organizer and Logan County High School JROTC Battalion Commander, Nevaeh Seawright.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Franklin Drive-In event to benefit eastern Kentucky flood relief

FRANKLIN, Ky. – In need of plans tonight? Check out a movie and help out our neighbors in eastern Kentucky!. The Franklin Drive-In Theatre in Simpson County is hosting a double feature in cooperation with Warren RECC with proceeds from admission going to eastern Kentucky flood relief. This Friday...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Beech Bend Raceway hosts 2022 Holley LS Fest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Regardless of the off-and-on rain today, nothing was going to stop racing fans and car enthusiasts alike from attending the 2022 Holley LS Fest!. With several local businesses, food trucks, and LOTS of vehicles, there was something for everyone at today’s festivities. Blane Burnett,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women's health clinic

Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women’s health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

A Real Shot of Fall Air!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend is concluding with showers and thunderstorms rolling through. Rain ends tonight as a cold front clears the region. This sets us up for some of the coolest readings we’ve seen in months!. The week ahead looks FANTASTIC!! Expect abundant sunshine to return...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Dolly Parton reaches out to local resident battling cancer

ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Ann Marie Davis, a dentist practicing in Scottsville, received the surprise of a lifetime when she received a video message from the one and only Dolly Parton. Last year, Ann Marie was diagnosed with cancer and started undergoing treatment. She underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Man injured in accident on US 68 at Logan County Tech Center

A man was taken to a Bowling Green hospital following a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning on US 68 in front of the Logan County Career and Technical Center. It happened about 7:45 a.m. and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile from Adairville was attempting to make a left turn from the westbound lanes into the tech center and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by 81-year old Carrol Pearson of Bowling Green.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Officials Searching For Bowling Green Murder Suspect

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for a man as they continue their investigation of the murder of a Bowling Green woman. According to a social media post, deputies are searching for Damian Bowden, who is the father of Daquanna Bowden, who was found dead in Damian’s apartment at 6099 Scottsville Road last week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Showers continue through Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Saturday! Some of us will continue to see showers through this evening and tonight. Temperatures will also be cooler with overnight lows falling to the mid and upper 60s. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again Sunday, especially through the morning hours....
BOWLING GREEN, KY

